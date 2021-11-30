‘He’s got a great future’: St Johnstone chairman at Glebe Park as Brechin City loanee Max Kucheriavyi shines in Scottish Cup

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown was in the stands at Brechin City as teenage loanee Max Kucheriavyi starred on the pitch.

The 19-year-old signed with the Saints in the summer on a three-year deal and was sent on a season-long loan to Glebe Park shortly after.

Kucheriavyi has already made his mark at Brechin and Steve Brown and St Johnstone director Roddy Grant were on hand to watch him in City’s Scottish Cup tie with Darvel.

The pair will have been impressed by what they saw, with the Ukranian one of the stand-out players on the night, troubling the opposition defence all game.

Although he wasn’t able to produce a game-winning piece of play on the night, Brechin manager Andy Kirk says the youngster has been a key player in the Highland League.

Kucheriavyi ‘a game changer’

“Max has been outstanding for us this season. There were certain aspects from him tonight that he looked really good,” Kirk said.

“Wee Max can produce things that can change the game and hopefully Saturday he’s on his game and we have a better chance in the replay.”

Kucheriavyi is nearing the halfway point in his loan spell and Kirk already believes he has the ability to go on and have a successful playing career.

“When you watch Max and see the things he can do you can be nothing else but impressed, he explained.

“He’s a young lad with a fantastic ability and attitude. He wants to be a top player. All of those things work in his favour.

“In football you sometimes need a wee bit of luck in games, but you also need that as a player so he’s a good kid and he’s got a great future, I’m sure.”