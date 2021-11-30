‘He’s got a great future’: St Johnstone chairman at Glebe Park as Brechin City loanee Max Kucheriavyi shines in Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

‘He’s got a great future’: St Johnstone chairman at Glebe Park as Brechin City loanee Max Kucheriavyi shines in Scottish Cup

By Scott Lorimer
November 30 2021, 12.20pm Updated: November 30 2021, 12.47pm
St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown was at Glebe Park as Max Kucheriavyi starred for Brechin.
St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown was at Glebe Park as Max Kucheriavyi starred for Brechin.

St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown was in the stands at Brechin City as teenage loanee Max Kucheriavyi starred on the pitch.

The 19-year-old signed with the Saints in the summer on a three-year deal and was sent on a season-long loan to Glebe Park shortly after.

Kucheriavyi has already made his mark at Brechin and Steve Brown and St Johnstone director Roddy Grant were on hand to watch him in City’s Scottish Cup tie with Darvel.

Max Kucheriavyi
St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown and director Roddy Grant were at Glebe Park and watched over Max Kucheriavyi.

The pair will have been impressed by what they saw, with the Ukranian one of the stand-out players on the night, troubling the opposition defence all game.

Although he wasn’t able to produce a game-winning piece of play on the night, Brechin manager Andy Kirk says the youngster has been a key player in the Highland League.

Kucheriavyi ‘a game changer’

“Max has been outstanding for us this season. There were certain aspects from him tonight that he looked really good,” Kirk said.

“Wee Max can produce things that can change the game and hopefully Saturday he’s on his game and we have a better chance in the replay.”

Max Kucheriavyi shone on the night for Brechin
Max Kucheriavyi shone on the night for Brechin

Kucheriavyi is nearing the halfway point in his loan spell and Kirk already believes he has the ability to go on and have a successful playing career.

“When you watch Max and see the things he can do you can be nothing else but impressed, he explained.

“He’s a young lad with a fantastic ability and attitude. He wants to be a top player. All of those things work in his favour.

“In football you sometimes need a wee bit of luck in games, but you also need that as a player so he’s a good kid and he’s got a great future, I’m sure.”

Max Kucheriavyi: Ukraine kid’s journey from Kiev to Brechin City via Hearts, St Johnstone and the 2018 Champions League Final

More from The Courier