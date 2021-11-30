St Johnstone’s lost momentum: The game to game disruptions that have hindered Saints since beating Dundee two months ago

An error occurred. Please try again.

As the lowest scorers in the Premiership, the source of St Johnstone’s problems at the moment don’t require a deep dive.

It hasn’t just been an attacking issue, with a lack of chances created arguably more of a factor than golden opportunities being passed up by the strikers.

Saints have been unable to build on the momentum that was with them after their last game against Dundee, a complete team performance and a 3-1 win.

A look at the players who have become unavailable to manager Callum Davidson since that highpoint, particularly midfielders and forwards, helps explain this broken rhythm.

Courier Sport charts the post-Dundee game-to-game disruptions that have prevented Davidson from picking the same team two matches running, even if he had wanted to.

Livingston (H) – Ali Crawford was a starter in the comprehensive win against James McPake’s side but picked up a groin injury around the hour-mark that kept him out on the Premiership resumption after an international break.

Celtic (A) – Shaun Rooney went off with an ankle injury in the Livingston match and was sidelined for three subsequent fixtures.

Hearts (H) – David Wotherspoon picked up a calf injury at Parkhead and missed two games.

Dundee United (A) – After Hearts, Murray Davidson was only fit enough to take a place on the bench at Tannadice in case of emergency, while Lars Dendoncker and James Brown were ruled out completely having been brought off at half-time in the midweek.

St Mirren (H) – Cammy MacPherson, who had just played four games in a row, couldn’t face his parent club and then followed an international break.

Celtic (Hampden) – Stevie May and Glenn Middleton were both injured during that break – the former in training, the latter with Scotland’s under-21s.

Hibs (H) – David Wotherspoon injured his knee in the League Cup semi-final and Chris Kane was suspended after picking up a red card against St Mirren.

Dundee (A) – Craig Bryson will be banned at Dens Park.