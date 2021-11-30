St Johnstone’s lost momentum: The game to game disruptions that have hindered Saints since beating Dundee two months ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone’s lost momentum: The game to game disruptions that have hindered Saints since beating Dundee two months ago

By Eric Nicolson
November 30 2021, 5.00pm
Glenn Middleton, Stevie May and David Wotherspoon are three of the players who have struggled with injuries in the last two months.
As the lowest scorers in the Premiership, the source of St Johnstone’s problems at the moment don’t require a deep dive.

It hasn’t just been an attacking issue, with a lack of chances created arguably more of a factor than golden opportunities being passed up by the strikers.

Saints have been unable to build on the momentum that was with them after their last game against Dundee, a complete team performance and a 3-1 win.

A look at the players who have become unavailable to manager Callum Davidson since that highpoint, particularly midfielders and forwards, helps explain this broken rhythm.

Courier Sport charts the post-Dundee game-to-game disruptions that have prevented Davidson from picking the same team two matches running, even if he had wanted to.

Livingston (H)Ali Crawford was a starter in the comprehensive win against James McPake’s side but picked up a groin injury around the hour-mark that kept him out on the Premiership resumption after an international break.

Celtic (A)Shaun Rooney went off with an ankle injury in the Livingston match and was sidelined for three subsequent fixtures.

Hearts (H)David Wotherspoon picked up a calf injury at Parkhead and missed two games.

Dundee United (A) – After Hearts, Murray Davidson was only fit enough to take a place on the bench at Tannadice in case of emergency, while Lars Dendoncker and James Brown were ruled out completely having been brought off at half-time in the midweek.

Lars Dendoncker and James Brown both got injured against Hearts.

St Mirren (H)Cammy MacPherson, who had just played four games in a row, couldn’t face his parent club and then followed an international break.

Celtic (Hampden)Stevie May and Glenn Middleton were both injured during that break – the former in training, the latter with Scotland’s under-21s.

David Wotherspoon injured his knee against Celtic.

Hibs (H)David Wotherspoon injured his knee in the League Cup semi-final and Chris Kane was suspended after picking up a red card against St Mirren.

Dundee (A)Craig Bryson will be banned at Dens Park.

