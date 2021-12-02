St Johnstone analysis: Callum Davidson changing formation is not a gamble worth taking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone analysis: Callum Davidson changing formation is not a gamble worth taking

By Eric Nicolson
December 2 2021, 5.00pm
Should Callum Davidson change his formation to change his team's fortunes?
Should Callum Davidson change his formation to change his team's fortunes?

There is a ‘change the formation’ school of thought that inevitably has its attractions when a form trend becomes as alarming as St Johnstone’s current one.

You have to go back to the start of October for the last time Saints played well for a full game.

The school of thought has three main strands to support it that I can see.

The first is that things have been mediocre to poor for long enough to suggest that the current broad system Callum Davidson favours, and enjoyed such stunning success with last season, doesn’t suit this group of players or, more specifically, this group of midfielders.

The second is that things can’t get any worse. That Dundee was as abject a performance as Saints have in them. And that, as such, the reward outweighs the risk.

The third, and most important part of it, is that things can reasonably be expected to improve if the set-up is altered.

There’s only so much you can tweak in midfield and attack if you stick with three centre-halves and two wing-backs and Davidson has been making those subtle refinements.

Back four

For Saints, significant change would mean going to a back four.

At this point in the season, I don’t think the potential for improvement is realistic enough to warrant doing it.

It isn’t a systemic failure that has brought Saints to the point of being a defeat away from potentially dropping to the foot of the table.

It’s footballers not playing well.

The whole team pressing with intensity across the pitch and midfielders passing and moving with conviction will not suddenly happen if Davidson goes 4-4-2, 4-2-3-1 or any other formation you care to mention.

It was tried at Livingston last year when Saints were toiling and didn’t result in a discernible uplift.

If anything, there’s even less reason to consider doing something similar now.

In the middle of the busiest spell of the campaign, training ground time is limited and the Perth side’s way of working is now so ingrained that it would need to wait until the mid-season break to unpick it and stitch something new together.

The best and most recent example of a manager trying and failing to use a formation change to turn around fortunes was James McPake.

By half-time at McDiarmid Park, with his three at the back foundation going horribly wrong, McPake realised he needed to find solutions to his team’s problems another way.

Centre-halves backing off, as Jamie McCart did in midweek, is a worry.

So too is nobody doing well enough on the right of the back-three to make the position his own.

You could probably say the same for right wing-back as well.

The dangers for St Johnstone are both real and present.

Meek would be an appropriate description of the goal they conceded and Wednesday’s display in the round.

For a match of such significance, that’s a big concern.

It’s bad but it’s not catastrophic

But it doesn’t take a fingers-in-the-ear fantasist to see a way out of this.

That a 35-year-old midfielder will walk straight back into the starting line-up and almost certainly improve it is an indictment of standards in that area of the pitch.

But a Craig Bryson looking to make amends for a match-turning red card in his last game against will be an asset and an upgrade from the other night for the Ross County contest.

And the impact Viv Solomon-Otabor made off the bench at Dens with his power and pace would suggest he too could raise levels in the starting XI.

Maybe Glenn Middleton will come back in as well.

Glenn Middleton could be ready for a comeback against Ross County.

Winning on Saturday would open up a six-point gap to the bottom and ensure whatever happens in Saints’ remaining 2021 fixtures, the January predicament won’t be catastrophic.

The defensive side of things is giving Saints a fighting chance in every fixture they play.

So, no, throwing that up in the air and changing to a back-four isn’t worth the gamble.

And, yes, it could precipitate the situation getting worse rather than better.

Viv Solomon-Otabor was a ‘positive’ for St Johnstone at Dundee as Callum Davidson reveals why Eetu Vertainen was taken off