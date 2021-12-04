Callum Davidson agrees with decision to call-off St Johnstone’s game against Ross County

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson thought referee Steven McLean made the correct decision to call-off the Perth side’s clash with Ross County.

McLean made two pitch inspections before making his final postponement ruling just after 2pm.

And Davidson agreed that the far corner of the McDiarmid Park pitch, between the East and Ormond stands, made the surface unplayable.

“We have no complaints about it at all,” he said. “The pitch is waterlogged in places so it’s one of them.

“They tried to give it as much time as possible because both teams wanted to get it played.

“When you look at the conditions and think about the safety of players, it was the right decision.

“The training pitches here have been heavy all week so the water levels must be quite high.

“There has been a lot of rain and it coming down on top of the pitch when it’s wet anyway has just tipped it that way.

“We don’t know when it will be played.

“We don’t want to be playing catch-up on games because the last thing we want is a backlog of fixtures.”

McLean said: “When we arrived there was an area of the pitch saturated in the penalty area on the far side.

“It was unplayable. There was a lot of sitting water and the ball wasn’t bouncing.

“At 1.30 the game was off but we delayed the decision to let them do work on it, see if they could get it better.

“But when we looked at it again, the ball still wasn’t bouncing.

“The pitch wasn’t suitable for a match at this level so unfortunately we had to postpone it.

“It’s very difficult for the supporters but we have to make the decision on the pitch and with player safety in mind.”

Long trip up the A9

County and their supporters had to face a long trip back to the Highlands and Staggies boss Malky Mackay said: “We got the shout at 1.15 telling us about the pitch, which is reasonably late.

“We are disappointed to not play the game because it’s actually good conditions to play now.

“And we are disappointed for our fans who had travelled here considering they had to battle snow on the A9.”