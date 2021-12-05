St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson denied chance to give Eetu Vertainen and Viv Solomon-Otabor more action

An error occurred. Please try again.

One of the biggest frustrations of Saturday’s match postponement for St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was being forced to wait another week to get Eetu Vertainen and Viv Solomon-Otabor more game-time.

The Finn made two starts in a row before the Ross County call-off – against Hibs and Dundee – and has acquitted himself well.

Solomon-Otabor, meanwhile, caught the eye when he came off the bench at Dens Park.

And had the County game gone ahead at the weekend, Saints fans would have seen both attackers in action again.

Game off ❌ After heavy rainfall referee Steven MacLean has called the game off.#SJFC https://t.co/1sVYflMLYj — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) December 4, 2021

“It’s disappointing for Eetu and Viv because we wanted to get more minutes into them and get them fully up to speed,” said Davidson.

“But it was just one of those things.

“It’s the weather and there’s nothing you can do about it.

“I don’t think we’ll get any of the players back for the next game who wouldn’t have played against Ross County because they’re more long-term ones.”