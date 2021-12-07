ERIC NICOLSON: Preston North End appointing anyone other than Callum Davidson (and doing it quickly) is cause for St Johnstone celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

ERIC NICOLSON: Preston North End appointing anyone other than Callum Davidson (and doing it quickly) is cause for St Johnstone celebration

By Eric Nicolson
December 7 2021, 4.53pm Updated: December 7 2021, 5.24pm
Hopefully St Johnstone fans will see many more of these Callum Davidson touchline celebrations.
Hopefully St Johnstone fans will see many more of these Callum Davidson touchline celebrations.

St Johnstone supporters might not have put Preston North End at the top of a list of clubs they would expect to organise a seamless transition from one manager to another.

Memories of it taking until the last couple of hours of deadline day for a final clinching bid to be made for Ali McCann are still all too fresh and raw.

But those St Johnstone supporters should be extremely grateful that Frankie McAvoy to Ryan Lowe has been the very definition of a swift succession.

Oh, and even more grateful that the swift succession wasn’t Frankie McAvoy to Callum Davidson.

Although the Perth boss was in Preston’s top three, he wasn’t their main target, and the Deepdale side had clearly done enough preparatory work to come to the conclusion formal interviews with anybody other than Lowe were unnecessary.

The way things have been going for Saints of late, with injuries taking their toll, form being lost and goals and victories drying up, a drawn-out managerial saga was the last thing they needed.

Perth dread

Due to Davidson’s Preston connections, Perth fans feared this would be the post most likely to be filled by their double-winning head coach.

Every Championship defeat increased the feeling of dread for those paying attention to the English second tier table.

To see those worries washed away less than 24 hours after they peaked is a better scenario than any of them could have realistically hoped for.

When news broke of McAvoy’s sacking in the early evening on Monday, it would have been a reasonable assumption to expect the Saints v Aberdeen build-up to be dominated by a ‘will Callum be away’ narrative.

The man himself wouldn’t have lost focus but others, including his players, could have.

It hasn’t given Saints any points to move them up the table but, be in no doubt, Preston appointing anyone other than Callum Davidson is a cause for celebration.

Losing him mid-season would have been a harder blow to absorb than any player being sidelined, any defeat or any transfer target missed out on.

Preston won’t see it as their loss. Why would they? They identified the man they wanted and got him. A fine manager he looks to be too.

But the removal of the Lilywhite shadow from McDiarmid Park for the foreseeable future has undoubtedly been St Johnstone’s gain.

Callum Davidson will be staying at St Johnstone as Preston confirm Ryan Lowe as their new manager

More from The Courier