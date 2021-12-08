Ali Crawford deal is ‘very close’, according to St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

An error occurred. Please try again.

Before St Johnstone get any January deals over the line, Callum Davidson expects to sign loan midfielder Ali Crawford – and a free agent may also be recruited.

The Perth boss, who has confirmed an interest in Hearts winger Jamie Walker, is optimistic there will be news on two fronts before the transfer window opens.

“Hopefully we’re close to agreeing new deals with a couple of players we’ve got already,” he reported. “Ali Crawford is very close.

“I’m looking at the free transfer market again to see what’s about.

“We’ve got a really important run of games and we need to make sure we’re sorted for them.”

Viv getting better and better

What Davidson has seen of the last club-less man he brought in, Viv Solomon-Otabor, certainly hasn’t put him off dipping back into those free agent waters.

“It’s about the character of the player as much as anything,” he said. “Why they’ve not got a club.

“Circumstances, like long-term injuries, can often be the reason.

“Viv is getting better and better.

“He can go by people and is decisive when he’s got the ball.

“Normally you would wait until January.

“But it’s been a theme of our season that we’re getting injuries in one area at the same time. At the moment it’s midfielders.

“That has made me look at the market a bit earlier.

“Last year we were fortunate with injuries but we’ve not had that same good luck this time.”