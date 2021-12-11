St Johnstone ‘will be fine’ if they play like they did against Aberdeen, according to Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone ‘will be fine’ if they play like they did against Aberdeen, according to Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
December 11 2021, 6.55pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes his team 'will be fine'.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes his team 'will be fine'.

The 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen sent St Johnstone to the bottom of the Premiership.

But Callum Davidson believes if his team can replicate the football they produced against the Dons, the Perth side “will be fine” and start moving back up the league.

The loss was a painful one, however the display has given the McDiarmid Park boss heart.

“It is hard to take but I will take the performance,” he said. “I was really pleased with that.

“Hopefully we’ll add a couple of new faces in January but I believe in the group and what we are doing here.

“I think that performance there shows that they are capable of beating anybody.

“I thought we were excellent second half.

Energy and enthusiasm

“I asked the players to go out and play with a freedom – a bit of energy and enthusiasm.

“I thought the first half was even then in the second we started to dominate.

“Chris Kane hit the post just before their goal.

“I asked for a response from them and they gave me that. We need to keep that going.

“The togetherness we have. If we stick together and play like that we will be fine.”

Referee Greg Aitken and his assistants failed to spot the handball by Teddy Jenks before he scored the winner.

And Davidson feels the case for VAR in Scotland is growing.

“My first reaction was it was a hand ball and I still think that,” he said

“I didn’t think it was a free kick either. It is really hard to take.

“The referees’ decisions for us this season haven’t really gone our way.

“Three or four handballs have led to goals – the Hearts game, the Hibs penalty and that game today. It cost us the points.

“The table is really tight and it is really important that those decisions are right.

Referees need help

“All four officials have to make the right decision or they have to get help from something like VAR.

“It was a crucial time of the game.

“He has brought it down just in his palm to go and hit it.

“Whether he means to do it or not I don’t know. We haven’t had any of those decisions go for us this season they have all gone against us.

“I think when you look at the video, he (Aitken) is standing in the right place and obviously has a blocked view as the header came down.

“That is why they need help. They can’t have their eyes everywhere.”

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hopes Jacob Butterfield will be signed in time for debut against Rangers

More from The Courier