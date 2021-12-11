St Johnstone ‘will be fine’ if they play like they did against Aberdeen, according to Callum Davidson

An error occurred. Please try again.

The 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen sent St Johnstone to the bottom of the Premiership.

But Callum Davidson believes if his team can replicate the football they produced against the Dons, the Perth side “will be fine” and start moving back up the league.

The loss was a painful one, however the display has given the McDiarmid Park boss heart.

“It is hard to take but I will take the performance,” he said. “I was really pleased with that.

“Hopefully we’ll add a couple of new faces in January but I believe in the group and what we are doing here.

“I think that performance there shows that they are capable of beating anybody.

“I thought we were excellent second half.

Energy and enthusiasm

“I asked the players to go out and play with a freedom – a bit of energy and enthusiasm.

“I thought the first half was even then in the second we started to dominate.

“Chris Kane hit the post just before their goal.

“I asked for a response from them and they gave me that. We need to keep that going.

“The togetherness we have. If we stick together and play like that we will be fine.”

Winning goal and certainly no doubt strikes arm of Jenks. (via @GarrMunro) pic.twitter.com/jXnYYpC04E — St Johnstone 1884 (@stjohnstone1884) December 11, 2021

Referee Greg Aitken and his assistants failed to spot the handball by Teddy Jenks before he scored the winner.

And Davidson feels the case for VAR in Scotland is growing.

“My first reaction was it was a hand ball and I still think that,” he said

“I didn’t think it was a free kick either. It is really hard to take.

“The referees’ decisions for us this season haven’t really gone our way.

“Three or four handballs have led to goals – the Hearts game, the Hibs penalty and that game today. It cost us the points.

“The table is really tight and it is really important that those decisions are right.

Referees need help

“All four officials have to make the right decision or they have to get help from something like VAR.

“It was a crucial time of the game.

“He has brought it down just in his palm to go and hit it.

“Whether he means to do it or not I don’t know. We haven’t had any of those decisions go for us this season they have all gone against us.

“I think when you look at the video, he (Aitken) is standing in the right place and obviously has a blocked view as the header came down.

“That is why they need help. They can’t have their eyes everywhere.”