Eetu Vertainen ready to take St Johnstone career to next level

Eetu Vertainen has had to be patient for his St Johnstone chance.

But now the Finnish striker is ready to take his Perth career to the next level.

After enduring months on the sidelines, the 22-year-old summer signing has earned a first team chance in recent weeks.

Vertainen’s progress has pleased manager, Callum Davidson, and the under-21 international believes the strong foundations laid will pay off in the second half of the season.

Looking back on finally getting his two starts, against Hibs and Dundee, he said: “It felt good.

“Unfortunately we had two forwards injured (for the Hibs match) and Chris Kane had a red card but I was excited to start.

“I thought I played well and I got good feedback from the manager and Steven MacLean.

Attacker Eetu Vertainen will feature against Dundee at Dens Park tomorrow, with boss Callum Davidson reassuring the Finn that his half-time substitution on Saturday was purely a tactical decision in the wake of Craig Bryson's dismissal. — St Johnstone 1884 (@stjohnstone1884) November 30, 2021

“I also started the Dundee game where again I thought I played quite well.

“I created some chances, kept the ball and had a few shots on target.

“I was really happy to start because it’s been four months since I came here and I haven’t been getting a lot of minutes.

“But when I got to start I was hyped.”

It was quite tough

Like Guy Melamed before him, Vertainen has had to play a McDiarmid Park waiting game.

“It was a difficult start,” he admitted. “Waiting for work permits, training myself, trying to get match fit. It was quite tough.

“But I think I stayed quite positive and showed good energy in training.

“I think it’s going really well now – I’m looking forward to the future.”

The biggest adaptation Vertainen has had to make in Scotland has been physical, not technical.

🆕🔵⚪| "Strong, skilful, good shot." New Signing Eetu Vertainen spoke to #SaintsTV. Listen to the full interview here👇#SJFC pic.twitter.com/vnqQVBxJXp — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) September 1, 2021

“During my first sessions I didn’t really know a lot about Scottish football,” he said in a club interview.

“I just found the playing style a bit strange. It’s so different to Finnish football.

“I think my running fitness has improved massively. In training I’m not getting tired so easily, unlike the last few months.

“I’ve also been improving the simple things – passing the ball, keeping the ball. After that I can add a bit of my own stuff.

“Both the manager and Steven MacLean have told me that I’ve been improving.

“We’ve had many good conversations about the way they want me to play and also the ways I can improve.

“Steven MacLean has been a big help. He was a very good striker so I’m trying to learn as much from him as possible.”

A striker needs goals

Vertainen, who staked a claim for a start against Rangers with his display off the bench in the 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen, added: “Game intensity here is much higher than in Finland.

“In Finland it was more methodical and at a slower pace.

“We had teams who kept possession and teams who only defended. In Scotland it’s end to end all the time for 90 minutes.

“No one really likes to build up slowly. It’s all fast-paced.

“Battling defenders is a very important part of the game. I think that’s an area I’ve improved.

“In Finland I played a lot just behind the striker so I was usually driving forward with the ball.

“But here you need to be comfortable with your back to goal. I think I’ve improved in that area.

“A striker needs goals. Everything I can do to score goals, I will do on a match-day.”