Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone lose Chris Kane for 10 days as a result of new Covid-19 rule

By Eric Nicolson
December 15 2021, 10.27pm Updated: December 15 2021, 10.44pm
St Johnstone will have to do without Chris Kane for the next two games.
St Johnstone will have to do without Chris Kane for the next two games.

St Johnstone have been dealt the “bitter blow” of losing Chris Kane after the Perth striker was forced to isolate for 10 days as a result of a recent change in coronavirus rules.

Kane was absent for the 2-0 defeat to Rangers and will now be sidelined for the Perth side’s trip to Motherwell and the visit of Ross County.

With the Omicron variant sweeping across the country, manager Callum Davidson fears this may be the start of a wave of players being forced to stay house-bound over the festive period.

“These new rules just came in on Friday and I end up losing my main striker for 10 days,” said Davidson.

“First and foremost I do hope the family member is safe and well, most importantly.

“But it’s a bitter blow, a real hard one to take, that we are going to lose Chris for these important games coming up.

“I’ve got kids and my wife works. A lot of our wives work and we’re all at risk.

“I’ve lost a member of staff in similar circumstances.

“It won’t just be St Johnstone that is affected.”

Davidson added: “I am going to get one or two back and lose one or two quickly again.

“I thought Stevie May was going to be out longer, so it was a bonus there.

“I thought he was excellent when he came on tonight, his work-rate and energy was really good and he caused a threat. So we have got him there and we have got a lot of positives.”

Alfredo Morelos celebrates his goal.

Eetu Vertainen was substituted at half-time after Saints conceded the opening goal just before the break.

The Finn had lost possession, resulting in Rangers winning a corner from which Alfredo Morelos scored.

“I thought it was a hard game for us,” said Davidson.

“One team held the ball up well and linked play.

“For me that was the most disappointing thing.

“In the 42nd minute we were trying to flick balls round corners when it was important we stayed in the game.

“This is a tough place to come.

“We could have seen it through to half-time and that basically cost us the game because we were trying to chase it after that.

“Morelos was superb. When the ball came to him he linked it and played a safe pass. Really good forward play.

Butterfield positive

“I want more from my strikers, especially when you come to Ibrox.

“If somebody takes the ball off you by fighting and scrapping I’ll accept it but not flicks round the corner with two minutes to go until half-time.

“We lost our shape a bit at the start of the second half and it was game over.

“What I would say is they kept going, kept fighting and never stopped.

“There were some positive performances.

“Jacob Butterfield hasn’t played for six months. I was really pleased to get him minutes – probably more than I thought.

“Reece Devine was excellent down the left and Viv (Solomon-Otabor) did well when he came on.

“Those were good signs.”

Rangers 2-0 St Johnstone: 5 defeats in a row for bottom of the Premiership Saints

More from The Courier