Striker Stevie ready to answer St Johnstone ‘Mayday’ ahead of crucial festive run

An error occurred. Please try again.

The last time Stevie May suffered a knee injury, he was warned his career was in jeopardy.

Fortunately, ground-breaking medical advances and the skills of a highly-rated surgeon got it back on track.

May’s character and mental toughness were also tested to the max during a daunting 15-month fight to return to the fray.

Given that background, it’s hardly surprising the St Johnstone striker took a minor ligament tear in his stride last month.

Now May is eager to get the goals needed to end a grim five-game losing streak which has seen Callum Davidson’s men slide to the foot of the table.

Hard on the heels of today’s trip to face Motherwell, a crunch basement battle with Ross County has been rearranged for Wednesday.

The Perth striker feared he would be laid-up for the festive fixtures after pulling up in training.

But the 29-year-old centre was confident a knee which had to be completely reconstructed when he shredded three ligaments six years ago remained intact.

“Was it worrying at the time? It was and it wasn’t I suppose,” he said.

“I have been through a lot worse before and I have been out a lot longer.

“I wasn’t too worried. The last time, my knee snapped in half!

“This was just a wee twinge in comparison. I have recovered from far worse than this.

“I had a grade two tear in my medial ligament.

“When it happened I was expecting to be back in January, after the break.

“But I have recovered so much quicker than I thought I would.

“It wasn’t ideal at the time of course.

“But it wasn’t something I was extremely worried about.

“It’s just one of these things in football. I have got back quickly and recovered well.

“Thankfully I am all good.”

Shot shy Saints have found the net just nine times in 18 games, with three of those coming in a win over Tayside rivals Dundee.

May found the target in that derby clash and produced a late winner against former club Aberdeen back in October.

Regular starter Chris Kane is isolating after a change in Covid rules so May is ready for a start at Fir Park.

He has been around the block long enough to know the spotlight always shines on attackers when the goals dry up.

“If you have not scored in a few games you do have that added pressure,” he said.

“As a striker you get used to it and have it throughout your whole career.

Breaking the duck

“In different positions you can go through half a season and be doing okay with no questions asked.

“But if you are a striker you have that tally beside your name about how many goals you have scored.

“It is just about getting one or two and a run going.

“It is the same as a team going on a run. It is just about breaking that duck and going on from there.”