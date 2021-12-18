St Johnstone suffer sixth defeat in a row, with Motherwell exposing familiar failings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone suffer sixth defeat in a row, with Motherwell exposing familiar failings

By Eric Nicolson
December 18 2021, 4.55pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
The festive season misery shows no sign of ending for St Johnstone as the Perth side went down to their sixth defeat in a row.

An early goal from Dean Cornelius and a second half strike by Kevin van Veen secured victory for Motherwell.

Saints’ lack of confidence and a cutting edge continues to haunt them.

The January break can’t come quickly enough but there are four games to be played before the Perth squad can reset.

They are only a point adrift of 11th place and two off 10th but the prospect of more damage being down in the next fortnight is hugely concerning.

Saints remain on a woeful total of nine goals scored in the league and the nearest they came to reaching double figures at Fir Park was a Callum Booth shot tipped over the bar.

It’s Ross County up next in midweek and, quite simply, that needs to change.

