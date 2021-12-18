St Johnstone suffer sixth defeat in a row, with Motherwell exposing familiar failings

An error occurred. Please try again.

The festive season misery shows no sign of ending for St Johnstone as the Perth side went down to their sixth defeat in a row.

An early goal from Dean Cornelius and a second half strike by Kevin van Veen secured victory for Motherwell.

Saints’ lack of confidence and a cutting edge continues to haunt them.

The January break can’t come quickly enough but there are four games to be played before the Perth squad can reset.

They are only a point adrift of 11th place and two off 10th but the prospect of more damage being down in the next fortnight is hugely concerning.

Saints remain on a woeful total of nine goals scored in the league and the nearest they came to reaching double figures at Fir Park was a Callum Booth shot tipped over the bar.

It’s Ross County up next in midweek and, quite simply, that needs to change.