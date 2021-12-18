St Johnstone suffer sixth defeat in a row, with Motherwell exposing familiar failings

The festive season misery shows no sign of ending for St Johnstone as the Perth side went down to their sixth defeat in a row.
An early goal from Dean Cornelius and a second half strike by Kevin van Veen secured victory for Motherwell.
Saints’ lack of confidence and a cutting edge continues to haunt them.
The January break can’t come quickly enough but there are four games to be played before the Perth squad can reset.
They are only a point adrift of 11th place and two off 10th but the prospect of more damage being down in the next fortnight is hugely concerning.
Saints remain on a woeful total of nine goals scored in the league and the nearest they came to reaching double figures at Fir Park was a Callum Booth shot tipped over the bar.
It’s Ross County up next in midweek and, quite simply, that needs to change.
