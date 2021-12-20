St Johnstone midfielder Craig Bryson believes Callum Davidson hit the nail on the head with Motherwell verdict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone midfielder Craig Bryson believes Callum Davidson hit the nail on the head with Motherwell verdict

By Eric Nicolson
December 20 2021, 7.55am Updated: December 20 2021, 11.44am
St Johnstone's Craig Bryson agrees with his manager.
Craig Bryson had no problem with Callum Davidson’s blunt assessment of what needs to improve for St Johnstone.

The veteran midfielder believes the Perth boss hit the nail on the head with his “hard work”, or rather the lack of it, post-Motherwell dressing room critique.

And Wednesday night’s Premiership basement clash with Ross County provides the perfect opportunity to show that the players have taken the message on board.

Asked if his manager’s straight-to-the-point Fir Park verdict was hard to stomach, Bryson said: “Not when it’s true. Not when it’s true.

“When you’re in the situation we’re in, you do have to work hard. You do have to put your body on the line – win first balls, second balls.

“We need to find a win somehow to get out of this run we’re on, even if it’s a scrappy 1-0.

“We all have to stick together.

“There’s a huge incentive for us on Wednesday that if we win, we go off the bottom of the league.

“We can’t keep looking at other results when we come in.

“We have to start finding a way of winning football matches.

“Hopefully that happens on Wednesday by doing the basics right.”

Bryson, for whom Saturday’s match was his 600th career appearance, added: “We had some half-decent spells in the game but obviously goals change it a fair bit.

“We got into some good positions but never really had anyone on the end of them.

“In the end Motherwell ran out quite comfortable winners.”

Davidson will be hoping Bryson and new signing Jacob Butterfield combine as effectively for Saints as they did with Derby County a few season ago.

“We’ve played together before in a slightly different formation,” said the former Kilmarnock and Aberdeen man.

Jacob Butterfield in action at Fir Park.
Jacob Butterfield in action at Fir Park.

“We both know what we’re doing in there but so do Liam (Craig) and Murray (Davidson).

“I think we’re OK in that area with the experience we’ve got.”

No goals again

Nine league goals in 18 matches is an utterly miserable statistic and Saints didn’t come close to breaking the double figure barrier on Saturday.

“We need to have more belief,” said Bryson.

“I think we’re getting into some good areas. Maybe we’re not picking the right pass or the right cross.

“We’re going to have to find a way to change that because obviously if we’re not scoring goals we’re not winning games.

“The number of goals we’ve scored isn’t good enough.”

