St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson admits the ‘margin for error is tight’ after another night to forget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson admits the ‘margin for error is tight’ after another night to forget

By Eric Nicolson
December 22 2021, 10.41pm Updated: December 23 2021, 9.38am
Ross County celebrate their winner.
Ross County striker Jordan White celebrates their winner.

“Disappointed, frustrated and angry” St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has admitted a squad overhaul is coming next month.

The Perth side slumped to a seventh successive defeat, with Ross County the latest team to leave McDiarmid Park three points better off.

Two points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership, Davidson made no attempt to downplay the scale of the task in front of Saints – or the rebuild of his confidence-drained team that is required to avoid relegation.

“We know the margin for error is tight,” he said.

“There is a long way to go but January is going to be very important.

“In the first couple of weeks next month we have to get players in. We have to bring quality in.

“It’s a chance to do our work. It will be a busy couple of weeks.

“There will have to be big changes because it has not been good enough.

“Defensively last season we were very good but at the moment we haven’t been good enough in that department.

“It’s something I have to sort and take responsibility for.”

Better team won

Ex-Saint Ross Callachan scored the County winner after Jacob Butterfield had cancelled out the visitors’ early opener.

And there was no doubt the better team won.

“I expect them to fight and to be better in certain situations,” said Davidson.

“I am disappointed, frustrated and angry.

“We have had issues but I expect better than that,” said Davidson.

“I felt we reacted well to going a goal down, but defensively we were very poor.

“We didn’t win enough one-to-one battles.

“I asked them to have a go and while we did in parts, it wasn’t good enough.”

St Johnstone’s greatest year is ending in misery after 7th straight defeat

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]