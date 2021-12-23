4 St Johnstone talking points: Where the Perth squad needs an overhaul and why this is the worst year to be at the bottom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Where the Perth squad needs an overhaul and why this is the worst year to be at the bottom

By Eric Nicolson
December 23 2021, 5.00pm
St Johnstone's squad is in need of an overhaul.
St Johnstone are a Premiership team on the floor and only the most optimistic of Perth fans will hold out hope that a seven-match losing streak isn’t about to become an eight-match one on Boxing Day.

Courier Sport picks out four talking points following the dispiriting, if predictable, 2-1 defeat to Ross County.

 

Final confirmation that an overhaul is the only option

If there’s any good news to be taken from Saints losing their seventh game in a row, it’s that the waters are now crystal clear.

Beating Ross County and jumping two places up the league table might have thrown a bit of mud into them.

But the continuation of the winter form curve and the contrast County provided on Wednesday night leaves nobody in any doubt – certainly not the manager – that the only way to sort the mess is to gut this team.

Obviously, that won’t mean 11 in and 11 out but it will mean that after the Celtic match is over, the side could and should be unrecognisable when Saints’ season resumes at Tynecastle on January 18.

The task in the January window?

Reduce the loan count, get some athleticism into midfield, provide league-ready competition for the wing-back slots and sign two strikers (one who comes alive in the box and one with a physical presence).

It’s the least a double-winning manager short-changed in the summer deserves.

That little lot will be easier said than done but if those signings are of the calibre of the first one through the door next month, Daniel Cleary, then Saints will have a fighting chance of a second half of the season comeback.

 

Early break a relief

Losing the gate receipts from thousands of Celtic fans packing out McDiarmid Park on Boxing Day as a consequence of the SPFL’s decision to bring the winter break forward will irk the club’s money men.

But on the footballing front, it’s a blessing.

Quite simply, the less games Saints have to play before the reinforcements arrive, the better.

They may still lose to Hearts and Livingston with Cleary and hopefully a few other new faces in the team.

But Davidson will certainly have a greater chance in those two away fixtures than he would have with the side he’s got just now.

 

Changed days for Ross Callachan

The irony won’t have been lost on Saints fans that a player they let go because he couldn’t get a game is exactly the type they now need in midfield.

Jacob Butterfield is a very smart, technically efficient footballer with a willingness to shoot and now a goal to his name.

But, like Craig Bryson and Ali Crawford, he isn’t the type to eat up the ground and prevent gaping holes from opening up in the middle of the pitch.

Cammy MacPherson was supposed to be that player but the jury is out on whether he can come back from injury and be the team’s midfield engine.

He hasn’t shown it so far, that’s for sure.

Ross Callachan playing for Saints in 2018.
Back in 2019, Saints had a 31-year-old Murray Davidson holding down a place, Liam Craig playing regularly and a young man called Ali McCann breaking through.

Callachan wasn’t up to their standards then but he would walk into the first team and elevate it right now.

 

The worst year to be at the bottom

You can’t view St Johnstone’s plight and, let’s be optimistic for a minute, their improvement in isolation.

They will need to be better than one, let’s be even more optimistic, two teams in the division.

Even if you accept Saints will sort themselves out, this is the worst season in recent memory to be hoping for a collapse from a rival.

Unless they lose their best players next month, you can probably count Ross County out of the relegation battle.

They are a team on the up, with players who can defend, run, pass and score.

Dundee, Livingston and St Mirren all have more in their locker than Saints just now as well.

Seven-game losing runs aren’t on the cards for any of them but those three are likely to be the only sides Saints can reasonably expect to catch.

