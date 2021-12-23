Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson targets up to SIX January signings

By Eric Nicolson
December 23 2021, 4.26pm Updated: December 23 2021, 6.36pm
Callum Davidson is seeking to do a lot of business in the January transfer window.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is targeting up to SIX more signings in January.

And if the bottom of the table Perth club have a successful transfer window he believes they will pull away from the Premiership relegation zone.

“I’m a positive, upbeat person,” Davidson told Sky Sports ahead of his team’s Boxing Day clash with Celtic.

“But I don’t like losing and my wife will tell you I’ve been pretty grumpy for the last month.

“With a couple of quality signings I’m confident we can climb the league.

“I’m probably looking at three, four, five or six – just what the chairman gives me.

“We’re working hard behind the scenes.

“It’s important we get the right balance with players in and out.”

 

Davidson fears the English market will be trickier as a result of the surge in positive coronavirus tests and matches being called-off.

“A lot of teams will want to hold on to bigger squads,” he said.

“Look at the number of postponements in England.

“I watch the game very closely down south and teams will want to hold on to players so they have strong squads going into the last few months of the season.”

