St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson targets up to SIX January signings

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is targeting up to SIX more signings in January.

And if the bottom of the table Perth club have a successful transfer window he believes they will pull away from the Premiership relegation zone.

“I’m a positive, upbeat person,” Davidson told Sky Sports ahead of his team’s Boxing Day clash with Celtic.

“But I don’t like losing and my wife will tell you I’ve been pretty grumpy for the last month.

“With a couple of quality signings I’m confident we can climb the league.

“I’m probably looking at three, four, five or six – just what the chairman gives me.

“We’re working hard behind the scenes.

“It’s important we get the right balance with players in and out.”

🗣️"I'll be looking for three or four.. or five or six!" St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson discusses the challenges he currently faces and transfer plans ahead of the Boxing Day tie against Celtic – live on Sky Sports📺 pic.twitter.com/qNmlT01rAr — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) December 23, 2021

Davidson fears the English market will be trickier as a result of the surge in positive coronavirus tests and matches being called-off.

“A lot of teams will want to hold on to bigger squads,” he said.

“Look at the number of postponements in England.

“I watch the game very closely down south and teams will want to hold on to players so they have strong squads going into the last few months of the season.”