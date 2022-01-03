Ali Crawford is up for St Johnstone’s Premiership survival fight after signing contract until 2024

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ali Crawford is up for St Johnstone’s Premiership survival fight after the Perth club confirmed he has signed a two-and-a-half year deal.

The former Hamilton Accies midfielder was recruited from Bolton Wanderers on loan at the end of the last transfer window and has scored goals in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Dundee, then in the league at Tannadice.

The latter was Saints’ last victory and the 30-year-old aims to put that right when the season resumes in just over a fortnight.

🆕 | The Club is delighted to announce that Ali Crawford has moved to us on a deal until the summer of 2024! Congratulations, Ali 👏#SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 3, 2022

“From the moment I joined St Johnstone I had a really good feeling about the football club,” said Crawford.

“The lads in the dressing room all made me feel welcome and that was very important.

“From early on I always hoped to stay here beyond the initial loan deal and to now be signed until 2024 is great for myself and my family to have that stability.

“On a personal level, I know there is hard work ahead and I’m ready to roll my sleeves up.

“I want to help the team win games of football.

“We find ourselves in a position in the Premiership table that we do not want to be in.

Quality signings

“It’s up to us, the players, to get us out of it and climb up the table.

“I know we are all ready to face this challenge. We owe it to the manager, the staff and the supporters to start getting points on the board.

“We have a very good squad and the manager has already made one or two signings to improve the quality and there may well be one or two more to come in.

“Anything that creates competition for places is a good thing. It’s all about everybody doing what’s best for the football club and giving 100 percent.”

Meanwhile, Saints have also confirmed Lars Dendoncker’s return to Brighton and that goalkeeper Jack Wills has signed a new contract through to 2024.