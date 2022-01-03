Ali Crawford is up for St Johnstone’s Premiership survival fight after signing contract until 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Ali Crawford is up for St Johnstone’s Premiership survival fight after signing contract until 2024

By Eric Nicolson
January 3 2022, 1.31pm
Ali Crawford is up for St Johnstone’s Premiership survival fight after the Perth club confirmed he has signed a two-and-a-half year deal.

The former Hamilton Accies midfielder was recruited from Bolton Wanderers on loan at the end of the last transfer window and has scored goals in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Dundee, then in the league at Tannadice.

The latter was Saints’ last victory and the 30-year-old aims to put that right when the season resumes in just over a fortnight.

“From the moment I joined St Johnstone I had a really good feeling about the football club,” said Crawford.

“The lads in the dressing room all made me feel welcome and that was very important.

“From early on I always hoped to stay here beyond the initial loan deal and to now be signed until 2024 is great for myself and my family to have that stability.

“On a personal level, I know there is hard work ahead and I’m ready to roll my sleeves up.

“I want to help the team win games of football.

“We find ourselves in a position in the Premiership table that we do not want to be in.

Quality signings

“It’s up to us, the players, to get us out of it and climb up the table.

“I know we are all ready to face this challenge. We owe it to the manager, the staff and the supporters to start getting points on the board.

“We have a very good squad and the manager has already made one or two signings to improve the quality and there may well be one or two more to come in.

“Anything that creates competition for places is a good thing. It’s all about everybody doing what’s best for the football club and giving 100 percent.”

Meanwhile, Saints have also confirmed Lars Dendoncker’s return to Brighton and that goalkeeper Jack Wills has signed a new contract through to 2024.

