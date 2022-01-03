Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone hope to sign Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw on loan

By Eric Nicolson
January 3 2022, 8.09pm
St Johnstone have signed Liam Shaw on loan from Celtic.
St Johnstone hope to sign Celtic central midfielder Liam Shaw on loan until the end of the season.

The former Sheffield Wednesday man is a big part of Ange Postecoglou’s Parkhead plans, and has over three years left on his contract.

But having only featured twice for the Hoops since his summer move north, Shaw could be set to get regular competitive football at McDiarmid Park.

The Saints squad was too loan heavy in the first few months of the season, with Callum Davidson keen to strike a better balance in the second half of the campaign.

The 20-year-old’s circumstances are different to the likes of Lars Dendoncker and Reece Devine, however.

No rookie

Shaw, who can play at the back as well as in the middle of the pitch, made 19 appearances in the English Championship with Wednesday last season, 22 in all competitions.

So he is no first team rookie.

The Englishman made his Celtic debut against Real Betis in the Europa League and also played against St Mirren in the Premiership last month.

There are plenty of experienced central midfield options already at McDiarmid Park.

And, if the deal is concluded, Davidson will be hoping Shaw’s ball-winning ability and dynamism will complement the likes of Jacob Butterfield, Liam Craig, Murray Davidson and Craig Bryson.

Centre-back Daniel Cleary has been recruited from Dundalk, while Dendoncker and Devine have returned to parent clubs Brighton and Manchester United.

Ali Crawford is up for St Johnstone’s Premiership survival fight after signing contract until 2024

