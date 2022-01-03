St Johnstone hope to sign Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw on loan

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone hope to sign Celtic central midfielder Liam Shaw on loan until the end of the season.

The former Sheffield Wednesday man is a big part of Ange Postecoglou’s Parkhead plans, and has over three years left on his contract.

But having only featured twice for the Hoops since his summer move north, Shaw could be set to get regular competitive football at McDiarmid Park.

The Saints squad was too loan heavy in the first few months of the season, with Callum Davidson keen to strike a better balance in the second half of the campaign.

The 20-year-old’s circumstances are different to the likes of Lars Dendoncker and Reece Devine, however.

No rookie

Shaw, who can play at the back as well as in the middle of the pitch, made 19 appearances in the English Championship with Wednesday last season, 22 in all competitions.

So he is no first team rookie.

Piece up at 5pm on Liam Shaw's debut. Whilst not blast-your-eyes-out-spectacular, he did lots of nice little bits last night. Keeps a really good position here, makes one of his four successful tackles in his 53 minutes and keeps possession to start an attack.#SWFC pic.twitter.com/EYrpWCy5ml — Alex Miller (@AlexMiller91) July 23, 2020

The Englishman made his Celtic debut against Real Betis in the Europa League and also played against St Mirren in the Premiership last month.

There are plenty of experienced central midfield options already at McDiarmid Park.

And, if the deal is concluded, Davidson will be hoping Shaw’s ball-winning ability and dynamism will complement the likes of Jacob Butterfield, Liam Craig, Murray Davidson and Craig Bryson.

Centre-back Daniel Cleary has been recruited from Dundalk, while Dendoncker and Devine have returned to parent clubs Brighton and Manchester United.