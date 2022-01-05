Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone sign former Dundee United star Nadir Ciftci

By Eric Nicolson
January 5 2022, 3.33pm Updated: January 5 2022, 5.35pm
St Johnstone have swooped to sign former Dundee United hero Nadir Ciftci.

The Turkish striker became a free agent a few days ago after his contract with MKE Ankaragücü was ended at his request.

And Perth boss Callum Davidson has moved quickly to snap him up until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

Ciftci made his name at Tannadice, scoring 33 goals for United over two seasons.

His goal against Rangers at Ibrox famously helped the Tangerines to the 2014 Scottish Cup final, which they lost to Saints.

At the end of the following campaign Ciftci was sold to Celtic for £1.5 million.

That big move didn’t work out and his career has been a nomadic one since post-Parkhead, including a loan spell with Motherwell in 2018.

Davidson will be hoping Ciftci, who has previously been linked with a return to United and a transfer to Dundee, rolls back the years at McDiarmid Park.

At his best, he brings top class link-up play and a physical presence to an attack.

Saints have made a fast start in the January transfer window, signing centre-half Daniel Cleary from Dundalk and left-back Tony Gallacher from Liverpool.

Nadir Ciftci’s road to St Johnstone: Bad boy of Breda, Dundee United hero, the bite and the cup final tears

