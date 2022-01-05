St Johnstone sign former Dundee United star Nadir Ciftci

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone have swooped to sign former Dundee United hero Nadir Ciftci.

The Turkish striker became a free agent a few days ago after his contract with MKE Ankaragücü was ended at his request.

And Perth boss Callum Davidson has moved quickly to snap him up until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

Ciftci made his name at Tannadice, scoring 33 goals for United over two seasons.

⏪ 2014's Semi-Final and Nadir Ciftci capitalising on a Rangers goalkeeping error to celebrate in front of a few thousand @DundeeUnitedFC fans, before slotting the ball home.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/PtvAcO5mAq — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) April 8, 2020

His goal against Rangers at Ibrox famously helped the Tangerines to the 2014 Scottish Cup final, which they lost to Saints.

At the end of the following campaign Ciftci was sold to Celtic for £1.5 million.

That big move didn’t work out and his career has been a nomadic one since post-Parkhead, including a loan spell with Motherwell in 2018.

🆕 | Nadir Ciftci has today signed for the Club until the end of the season, subject to international clearance. Welcome to Saints, Nadir 👏#SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 5, 2022

Davidson will be hoping Ciftci, who has previously been linked with a return to United and a transfer to Dundee, rolls back the years at McDiarmid Park.

At his best, he brings top class link-up play and a physical presence to an attack.

Saints have made a fast start in the January transfer window, signing centre-half Daniel Cleary from Dundalk and left-back Tony Gallacher from Liverpool.