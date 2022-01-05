Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone FC

Lars Dendoncker’s St Johnstone loan assessed: Memorable start and painful end for Brighton defender

By Eric Nicolson
January 5 2022, 11.55am
Lars Dendoncker has had his loan from Brighton and Hove Albion to St Johnstone cut short.

Courier Sport assesses the young defender’s contribution to the Perth cause in his short spell, which started in memorable fashion and ended in misery.

 

The statistics

Jason Kerr’s deadline day transfer to Wigan Athletic left Callum Davidson needing to bring in a right-sided centre-back.

At the time, Liam Gordon was injured, James Brown wasn’t thought of as a potential central defender and Efe Ambrose hadn’t been signed.

Dendoncker made his debut against Dundee on October 2, when Saints won 3-1.

In total, there were seven appearances, five of them starts.

He scored no goals and was yellow carded once.

In the Kerr role, it is to Dendoncker’s credit that his Opta touch map for his penultimate match against Ross County shows he was still endeavouring to link Saints’ defence and attack as the double-winning captain did to such magnificent effect the season before.

Lars Dendoncker's Opta touch map against Ross County.
Arguably the most telling collection of statistics, though, is possession lost.

Dendoncker’s diminishing success rate with the ball at his feet was laid bare in hat County game when he gave it away 35 times.

His passing accuracy was deteriorating.

For the 20-year-old’s five starts, his retaining possession numbers read – Dundee 77%, Hearts 71%, Hibs 69%, Ross County 67% and Celtic 58%.

Winning aerial duels was also proving to be an issue.

Dendoncker’s Opta statistics in that category were – Dundee 1, Hearts 0, Hibs 2, Ross County 7 and Celtic 0.

 

The highs

Dendoncker’s debut was the peak.

Saints had a bit of a defensive crisis for the Dundee game at McDiarmid.

Gordon and Brown were injured and Jamie McCart was suspended.

For Dendoncker to make his first senior start in an unfamiliar position – the left of a back three, alongside Ambrose and Shaun Rooney – was a big ask.

And the Belgian youth international should be very proud of his debut.

After a shaky first 10 minutes, he produced a competent and composed performance.

If James McPake had hoped Dendoncker would be a weak link Dundee could expose, that hope was dashed.

Later in the month he also played well in the first half against Hearts before having to be substituted with an injury at the break.

 

The lows

It wasn’t steep, but until the recent Ross County match you could have claimed Dendoncker’s form and confidence were on an upward curve or at least holding steady.

He wasn’t the worst player on the pitch against the Staggies but it was probably the game in which it was confirmed that learning on the job, when that job is a relegation battle, wasn’t best for player or team.

Then, in terms of an individual low point, you would probably pick out Celtic’s opening goal on Boxing Day when Dendoncker barely got off the ground in his attempt to beat Liel Abada to the rebound from the striker’s shot that had been saved by Elliott Parish.

 

Overall impression

You would have expected Dendoncker to have been behind Efe Ambrose and Hayden Muller in the centre-back pecking order at McDiarmid Park.

That he ended up getting chosen ahead of those two was an achievement of sorts in itself.

Had other areas of the team been functioning better (as they did on his debut, for example) he may well have thrived.

But tough times expose weakness and areas in need of improvement.

I still expect Dendoncker to have a career in football – his qualities were clear to the coaching team on the training ground and, in spells, on a match day.

And, although St Johnstone weren’t his parent club, he cared.

The distraught figure who carried out post-Ross County media duties wasn’t a man passing through without investing in the Perth club.

But the ‘first loan syndrome’ of taking one touch too many and getting caught out of position was prevalent, particularly towards the end.

Dendoncker will have had his development fast-tracked by this half-season but Saints need game-ready defenders and Daniel Cleary should provide that in the position the Brighton rookie has vacated.

