St Johnstone target Liam Shaw signs for Motherwell on loan from Celtic By Eric Nicolson January 6 2022, 6.09pm Updated: January 6 2022, 6.25pm Liam Shaw has signed a loan deal with Motherwell despite interest from St Johnstone St Johnstone loan target Liam Shaw has joined Motherwell until the end of the season. The Perth club were one of the clubs interested in recruiting the 20-year-old on a short term deal after Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou decided his summer signing needed regular first team football. But it is the Fir Park side who have snapped the former Sheffield Wednesday man up. Ball-winner is priority Callum Davidson has other irons in the fire as far as the final piece in his midfield jigsaw is concerned. An energetic ball-winner is the Saints manager's next priority. And he will be content that his number one choices for centre-half (Dan Cleary), left-back (Tony Gallacher) and striker (Nadir Ciftci) were all secured.