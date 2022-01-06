Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone target Liam Shaw signs for Motherwell on loan from Celtic

By Eric Nicolson
January 6 2022, 6.09pm
Liam Shaw has signed a loan deal with Motherwell despite interest from St Johnstone
St Johnstone loan target Liam Shaw has joined Motherwell until the end of the season.

The Perth club were one of the clubs interested in recruiting the 20-year-old on a short term deal after Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou decided his summer signing needed regular first team football.

But it is the Fir Park side who have snapped the former Sheffield Wednesday man up.

Ball-winner is priority

Callum Davidson has other irons in the fire as far as the final piece in his midfield jigsaw is concerned.

An energetic ball-winner is the Saints manager’s next priority.

And he will be content that his number one choices for centre-half (Dan Cleary), left-back (Tony Gallacher) and striker (Nadir Ciftci) were all secured.

