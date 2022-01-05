New St Johnstone striker Nadir Ciftci ‘excited’ to return to Scottish football, where he shone with Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone FC

New St Johnstone striker Nadir Ciftci ‘excited’ to return to Scottish football, where he shone with Dundee United

By Eric Nicolson
January 5 2022, 3.59pm Updated: January 5 2022, 5.34pm
Nadir Ciftci scored 33 goals for Dundee United.

Former Dundee United hero Nadir Ciftci jumped at the chance of a return to Scottish football with St Johnstone.

And the 29-year-old, who also played for Celtic and Motherwell, is ready to hit the ground running at McDiarmid Park and help shoot the Perth club up the Premiership table.

Ciftci was a prolific goalscorer with United and, after signing a deal through to the end of the season with Saints, he hopes to roll back the years with a team he knows well.

“I spent five years in Scottish football so I know all about the SPFL Premiership,” said the Turkish forward.

“Even though I have been away for a few years, I still kept up an interest in Scottish football.

“I was well aware of St Johnstone winning the two cups last season. It was an unbelievable achievement and it was well deserved.

“So, when Callum Davidson phoned me he didn’t need to persuade me to make the move. I know what St Johnstone is all about and it is a very good football club.

“I remember Callum from my time in Scotland and he has progressed into a fine manager. I want to help and I know I am going to enjoy playing for him.

“He has given me an opportunity to play football for the next five months and I am very excited about that.”

Ciftci, who secured his release from MKE Ankaragücü a few days ago, added: “I’ve not played too much in the past six months and it hurt me to be on the sidelines.

“But thankfully my level of fitness is good.

“It’s just about finding my natural rhythm in competitive games, finding my automatic instincts and getting my level of confidence back. I’m relaxed about it all.

“My job is to help the team win games of football and I am ready for the challenge ahead.

“Yes, I want to score goals, of course. But it’s more important that we play as a team and we all make the correct contribution.

“I am not here to be selfish. St Johnstone is the priority and they will always come first.

“The effort in the next few months needs to be a collective one and that is the attitude that will help us win the games we need to win.”

Ciftci is Saints’ third signing since the transfer window opened, following the lead of Daniel Cleary and Tony Gallacher.

