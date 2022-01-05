New St Johnstone striker Nadir Ciftci ‘excited’ to return to Scottish football, where he shone with Dundee United

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Dundee United hero Nadir Ciftci jumped at the chance of a return to Scottish football with St Johnstone.

And the 29-year-old, who also played for Celtic and Motherwell, is ready to hit the ground running at McDiarmid Park and help shoot the Perth club up the Premiership table.

Ciftci was a prolific goalscorer with United and, after signing a deal through to the end of the season with Saints, he hopes to roll back the years with a team he knows well.

“I spent five years in Scottish football so I know all about the SPFL Premiership,” said the Turkish forward.

“Even though I have been away for a few years, I still kept up an interest in Scottish football.

“I was well aware of St Johnstone winning the two cups last season. It was an unbelievable achievement and it was well deserved.

“So, when Callum Davidson phoned me he didn’t need to persuade me to make the move. I know what St Johnstone is all about and it is a very good football club.

“I remember Callum from my time in Scotland and he has progressed into a fine manager. I want to help and I know I am going to enjoy playing for him.

“He has given me an opportunity to play football for the next five months and I am very excited about that.”

This Day 2013 | Nadir Çiftçi signs for United✍️

–

After impressing in pre-season, Nadir penned a two-year deal at Tannadice. The Turk would go on to arguably become the biggest United cult hero of the modern era, scoring 33 goals in 82 matches🇹🇷🍊| #DUFC pic.twitter.com/AYA5Yn0ZV2 — OurDUFC (@OurDUFC) July 25, 2021

Ciftci, who secured his release from MKE Ankaragücü a few days ago, added: “I’ve not played too much in the past six months and it hurt me to be on the sidelines.

“But thankfully my level of fitness is good.

“It’s just about finding my natural rhythm in competitive games, finding my automatic instincts and getting my level of confidence back. I’m relaxed about it all.

“My job is to help the team win games of football and I am ready for the challenge ahead.

“Yes, I want to score goals, of course. But it’s more important that we play as a team and we all make the correct contribution.

“I am not here to be selfish. St Johnstone is the priority and they will always come first.

“The effort in the next few months needs to be a collective one and that is the attitude that will help us win the games we need to win.”

Ciftci is Saints’ third signing since the transfer window opened, following the lead of Daniel Cleary and Tony Gallacher.