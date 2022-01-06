St Johnstone target Zak Rudden can be next lower league attacking gem to follow Lawrence Shankland and Kevin Nisbet, says Ray McKinnon

An error occurred. Please try again.

Attacking gems like Lawrence Shankland and Kevin Nisbet have been discovered in the lower leagues over recent seasons.

And St Johnstone transfer target Zak Rudden could be the next one, according to former Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon.

If the Perth club can get a deal over the line to lure the young striker away from Partick Thistle, McKinnon believes he’ll score them goals in the Premiership.

Rudden was his first signing when he took charge of Falkirk in 2018 – and arguably his best.

The loan recruit from Rangers scored 13 goals in League One before he was farmed out to Plymouth Argyle and then snapped up by Thistle on a permanent basis.

Seven goals last season at Firhill have been followed up by eight and counting in the current campaign.

That Saints have now got Rudden in their sights certainly doesn’t surprise McKinnon.

And, like Shankland and Nisbet before him, the scope for development in the 21-year-old is vast.

“If you’ve got a player who works hard and score goals they’re always going to be an asset,” said McKinnon.

🎥 @PartickThistle 1-1 @FalkirkFC ⚽ Honours even in bottom of the table clash 👊

⚽ Spittal fires Jags ahead on the hour mark 👍

⚽ Loan star Rudden equalises with 8th goal of the season 🕺 Watch the highlights on Falkirk's YouTube channel 👇https://t.co/YYUgcTGEdr pic.twitter.com/nUeOTo0uja — SPFL (@spfl) January 14, 2019

“Goalscorers are worth their weight in gold.

“A lot of people questioned Lawrence Shankland but he scored goals.

“Zak has a different side to his game as well. He’ll put defenders under pressure with his work ethic and force mistakes.

“You wouldn’t compare him to Shankland in terms of style of play. They’re nothing alike.

“But if you put the ball in the right areas they both score. That’s the comparison, nothing else.”

Nisbet kicks on

McKinnon added: “He could have the potential of a Nisbet.

“He’s kicked right on.

“Nisbet’s gone from Dunfermline to Hibs to Scotland, which shows you what can happen.”

Saints would be getting a finisher AND a team player.

“We got Zak in on my very first day at Falkirk,” said McKinnon.

“It was the last day of the transfer window, I think.

“He’s an out and out goalscorer.

“He gets himself in the right positions in the penalty box, which all good goalscorers do.

🎥 @AyrUnitedFC 0-1 @FalkirkFC ⚽ Rudden nets only goal as Bairns start 2019 with a win 🙌

⚽ Victory sees Falkirk climb off the foot of the table 🕺

⚽ Ayr sit 3 points behind Ross County in 2nd 👊 Watch the highlights on Falkirk's YouTube channel 👇https://t.co/1ZZSWH4AOs pic.twitter.com/w4KY13y6Qf — SPFL (@spfl) January 7, 2019

“If you get the right service to him he’ll score goals for you.

“But on top of that, he’s got a great work ethic. I think every manager who has had him will say that.

“What he does for the team outside the box is phenomenal.

“He’ll work a backline, he’ll press defenders and he’ll run the channels.

“Zak has all the attributes of a modern-day, hard-working striker and, on top of that, he will score goals.

“His professionalism is excellent and I loved working with him. We still keep in touch.

“He was our top scorer and got the player of the year awards.

“Now he’s gone on to do really well in the Championship.

“He’s a great kid with his best years ahead of him.

“I read that St Johnstone have had a bid knocked back. Hopefully they go back in because he deserves a crack at the top level.

“I do think he could be a success in the Premiership.”

Thrived with a partner

In Chris Kane, Stevie May and now Nadir Ciftci, Saints have strikers who will be selfless with their efforts for the team.

And Rudden thrived with a partner in their mould at Falkirk.

“We played him up top in a two,” said McKinnon. “With the Lithuanian international Deimantas Petravicius alongside him.

“They were excellent as a combination.

“Zak scored the goals. For a young kid he was outstanding.”