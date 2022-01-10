Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Zak Rudden is a ‘fantastic player’ but St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is also ‘looking elsewhere’

By Eric Nicolson
January 10 2022, 10.26pm Updated: January 10 2022, 10.57pm
Zak Rudden is interesting St Johnstone.
St Johnstone target Zak Rudden is a “fantastic young player”, according to Callum Davidson.

But the Perth boss has yet to make up his mind whether to increase his bid for the Partick Thistle forward.

Ian McCall confirmed over a week ago that Saints had an offer for their top scorer knocked back.

And after the 23-year-old took his tally for the season from nine to 10 against Hamilton Accies, with Davidson watching, the Firhill manager didn’t sound as if he was on the verge of cashing in.

“The offers so far have been daft,” he said. “If clubs are genuinely interested then they need to get serious.

“We’ll wait and see what people offer. I’m not stressed about it. Whatever happens is going to happen.”

Motherwell and Carlisle have also been credited with an interest in Rudden, who will be out of contract in the summer.

Other irons in the fire

But Davidson, who snapped up Nadir Ciftci after they made their initial move for the former Rangers and Falkirk striker, has other irons in the fire.

“Zak is a fantastic young player who scores goals but Partick Thistle have knocked back the offer we made,” he said.

“We will have discussions about what we’re going to do with that but we are also looking elsewhere.”

Meanwhile, Viv Solomon-Otabor has left Saints after his short-term deal came to an end.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson ‘resigned to losing’ Zander Clark

