Zak Rudden is a ‘fantastic player’ but St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is also ‘looking elsewhere’

St Johnstone target Zak Rudden is a “fantastic young player”, according to Callum Davidson.

But the Perth boss has yet to make up his mind whether to increase his bid for the Partick Thistle forward.

Ian McCall confirmed over a week ago that Saints had an offer for their top scorer knocked back.

And after the 23-year-old took his tally for the season from nine to 10 against Hamilton Accies, with Davidson watching, the Firhill manager didn’t sound as if he was on the verge of cashing in.

“The offers so far have been daft,” he said. “If clubs are genuinely interested then they need to get serious.

“We’ll wait and see what people offer. I’m not stressed about it. Whatever happens is going to happen.”

Motherwell and Carlisle have also been credited with an interest in Rudden, who will be out of contract in the summer.

Other irons in the fire

But Davidson, who snapped up Nadir Ciftci after they made their initial move for the former Rangers and Falkirk striker, has other irons in the fire.

“Zak is a fantastic young player who scores goals but Partick Thistle have knocked back the offer we made,” he said.

“We will have discussions about what we’re going to do with that but we are also looking elsewhere.”

Meanwhile, Viv Solomon-Otabor has left Saints after his short-term deal came to an end.