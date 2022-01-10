St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson ‘resigned to losing’ Zander Clark

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has accepted he will be losing Zander Clark in the summer.

But the Perth boss is confident there will be no drop-off in the standards that have made the double cup-winner one of Scotland’s most highly-rated goalkeepers.

Saints tabled a lucrative contract offer for Clark a few months ago.

With his current deal set to run down in the summer, the 29-year-old can now sign a pre-contract elsewhere.

It is understood Dundee United and Aberdeen have both expressed an interest.

However, the smart money would be on the Scotland squad man following the lead of former Saints team-mates Ali McCann and Jason Kerr by heading to England.

Whatever happens next season, Davidson expects a continuation of the form curve for what remains of this one as the McDiarmid Park side battle to stay in the Premiership.

Move to England likely

“I’ve resigned myself to the fact Zander probably won’t be staying,” he said.

“With the performance levels in big games and getting into the Scotland squad there is always going to be interest in him.

“I have no doubts he will keep up his professionalism and performance levels.

Zander Clark v Dundee United pic.twitter.com/n6e0IrsXCB — St. Johnstone FC News ★★ (@sjfcnews) October 31, 2021

“Zander has been the standout player for us this season and we expect him to keep performing like that.

“I have no worries about him at all.

“Over the last few seasons he’s got better every year so if he goes to England to try his luck then everyone here would be happy for him.”