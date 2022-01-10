Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson ‘resigned to losing’ Zander Clark

By Eric Nicolson
January 10 2022, 10.27pm Updated: January 10 2022, 10.58pm
St Johnstone's manager Callum Davidson is resigned to losing Zander Clark.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has accepted he will be losing Zander Clark in the summer.

But the Perth boss is confident there will be no drop-off in the standards that have made the double cup-winner one of Scotland’s most highly-rated goalkeepers.

Saints tabled a lucrative contract offer for Clark a few months ago.

With his current deal set to run down in the summer, the 29-year-old can now sign a pre-contract elsewhere.

It is understood Dundee United and Aberdeen have both expressed an interest.

However, the smart money would be on the Scotland squad man following the lead of former Saints team-mates Ali McCann and Jason Kerr by heading to England.

Whatever happens next season, Davidson expects a continuation of the form curve for what remains of this one as the McDiarmid Park side battle to stay in the Premiership.

Move to England likely

“I’ve resigned myself to the fact Zander probably won’t be staying,” he said.

“With the performance levels in big games and getting into the Scotland squad there is always going to be interest in him.

“I have no doubts he will keep up his professionalism and performance levels.

“Zander has been the standout player for us this season and we expect him to keep performing like that.

“I have no worries about him at all.

“Over the last few seasons he’s got better every year so if he goes to England to try his luck then everyone here would be happy for him.”

