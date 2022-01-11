St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson won’t be making many left-field signings, with SPFL experience the priority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson won’t be making many left-field signings, with SPFL experience the priority

By Eric Nicolson
January 11 2022, 7.45am Updated: January 11 2022, 9.26am
Callum Davidson has prioritised SPFL experience.

St Johnstone fans shouldn’t expect many left-field signings in this transfer window.

Although ex-Dundalk and Liverpool centre-back Dan Cleary is unproven in Scottish football, SPFL experience is high up Callum Davidson’s priority list for January recruits.

Both Nadir Ciftci and Tony Gallacher ticked that particular box – and it’s likely to be the case with others arriving at McDiarmid Park over the next three weeks.

“We are looking at a lot of things because we want to improve the squad,” said Davidson, who has also targeted Hibs midfielder Melker Hallberg and Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden.

St Johnstone have had a bid knocked back for Zak Rudden.

“I have in my mind what we need to bring in to do that and also the certain types we are looking for.

“With the situation we’re in, experience of Scottish football is something we are really looking at.

“We won’t make too many left-field signings, but that’s not to say we are not looking elsewhere.”

Davidson added: “If a player comes up who would clearly make a big difference then we’re open to that as well.

“But with so many games coming thick and fast when we start up again, we can’t really afford to have a long bedding in period for players.

“The hard thing about January is you’re not always getting players who have been playing, so it’s important the ones you do bring in know what it’s going to be about.

“It’s good to get players in.

“We had Dan signed already and it’s great to have him here with us now.

“He’s been a top performer for Dundalk in the Irish league and in Europe so he will add plenty to the team.”

Devine and Dendoncker thanks

Both Reece Devine and Lars Dendoncker have had their season-long loan deals cut short.

“We want to freshen up the squad and we thank the boys for coming up from England,” said Davidson.

“But it’s about moving forward now.

“We need a squad of players who are all fighting for places.

“There will be opportunities and it will be up to players to take those chances.”

