St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson won’t be making many left-field signings, with SPFL experience the priority

St Johnstone fans shouldn’t expect many left-field signings in this transfer window.

Although ex-Dundalk and Liverpool centre-back Dan Cleary is unproven in Scottish football, SPFL experience is high up Callum Davidson’s priority list for January recruits.

Both Nadir Ciftci and Tony Gallacher ticked that particular box – and it’s likely to be the case with others arriving at McDiarmid Park over the next three weeks.

“We are looking at a lot of things because we want to improve the squad,” said Davidson, who has also targeted Hibs midfielder Melker Hallberg and Partick Thistle striker Zak Rudden.

“I have in my mind what we need to bring in to do that and also the certain types we are looking for.

“With the situation we’re in, experience of Scottish football is something we are really looking at.

“We won’t make too many left-field signings, but that’s not to say we are not looking elsewhere.”

Davidson added: “If a player comes up who would clearly make a big difference then we’re open to that as well.

“But with so many games coming thick and fast when we start up again, we can’t really afford to have a long bedding in period for players.

“The hard thing about January is you’re not always getting players who have been playing, so it’s important the ones you do bring in know what it’s going to be about.

“It’s good to get players in.

“We had Dan signed already and it’s great to have him here with us now.

“He’s been a top performer for Dundalk in the Irish league and in Europe so he will add plenty to the team.”

Devine and Dendoncker thanks

Both Reece Devine and Lars Dendoncker have had their season-long loan deals cut short.

“We want to freshen up the squad and we thank the boys for coming up from England,” said Davidson.

“But it’s about moving forward now.

“We need a squad of players who are all fighting for places.

“There will be opportunities and it will be up to players to take those chances.”