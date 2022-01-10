Defender Sam Denham returns to St Johnstone after Brechin loan

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone youngster Sam Denham has returned to the club following his loan spell at Brechin City.

The 19-year-old joined the Highland League side in September hoping to gain more game time.

However, Denham’s appearances have been limited and he hasn’t featured for City since the side’s 7-3 win over Strathspey Thistle on October 30.

The centre-back made seven starts for the club scoring once, in the 2-1 Scottish Cup win over Haddington Athletic.

Prior to that game, Denham escaped serious injury as he was involved in a car crash on the edge of Dundee while travelling to Glebe Park.

The highly-rated teen now returns to McDiarmid Park looking to break through the Saints’ ranks.