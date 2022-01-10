Defender Sam Denham returns to St Johnstone after Brechin loan By Scott Lorimer January 10 2022, 5.19pm Updated: January 10 2022, 6.13pm Sam Denham (right) has returned to St Johnstone after his loan spell at Brechin. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up St Johnstone youngster Sam Denham has returned to the club following his loan spell at Brechin City. The 19-year-old joined the Highland League side in September hoping to gain more game time. However, Denham’s appearances have been limited and he hasn’t featured for City since the side’s 7-3 win over Strathspey Thistle on October 30. The centre-back made seven starts for the club scoring once, in the 2-1 Scottish Cup win over Haddington Athletic. Prior to that game, Denham escaped serious injury as he was involved in a car crash on the edge of Dundee while travelling to Glebe Park. The highly-rated teen now returns to McDiarmid Park looking to break through the Saints’ ranks. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Tam Courts reveals hopes for ‘magnificent’ return of Dundee United fans to Tannadice after winter break Paul Pogba’s return delayed by up to a month due to slow recovery from injury Brechin City must win every game admits strike star Garry Wood Nadir Ciftci’s road to St Johnstone: Bad boy of Breda, Dundee United hero, the bite and the cup final tears