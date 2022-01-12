St Johnstone recall Charlie Gilmour after Callum Davidson sees ‘incredible’ progression under Barry Ferguson at Alloa

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone have recalled Charlie Gilmour from a loan spell with Alloa Athletic that has seen the young midfielder make “incredible” progression.

And Callum Davidson believes the former Arsenal and Norwich City man is ready to have an instant first team impact with the Perth club.

Gilmour dropped down two divisions to get regular game-time at the Indodrill Stadium.

Alloa manager Barry Ferguson believes the 22-year-old is a star in the making and the Saints boss is another member of the fan club.

“Charlie is coming back and we’re looking forward to getting going with him now,” said Davidson.

“The development in him the last three months with Alloa has been incredible and I have to credit Barry and his staff for that.

“I’ve seen it when he’s trained with us.

“His game has improved massively for getting experience of first team football so the loan has worked exactly as we hoped.

“We always knew Charlie was a good player.

“His pedigree coming out of Arsenal and playing in Holland was something we had looked at.

“But he needed games.

“He needed to get a run of playing football and Alloa gave him that.

“We have watched his games and have been really impressed.”

Instant asset

Saints are still in the market for one more central midfielder, with Hibs’ Melker Hallberg the latest to be identified.

But Davidson is convinced Gilmour will also be an asset for their relegation battle.

“He’s got size, he’s over six foot, and has a great range of passing so he will add something to the squad for the second half of the season,” he said.

“Charlie will be pushing for a start now because he’s shown he can play a run of games.

“His attitude and determination to play well has been evident.

“He was keen to get out and play.

“We talked about it and all credit to him and his agent. They both saw the benefits of it.

“Charlie is someone I think can go on to a higher level again so hopefully we can give him the platform to realise that potential.”