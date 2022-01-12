St Johnstone recall Charlie Gilmour after Callum Davidson sees ‘incredible’ progression under Barry Ferguson at Alloa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone recall Charlie Gilmour after Callum Davidson sees ‘incredible’ progression under Barry Ferguson at Alloa

By Eric Nicolson
January 12 2022, 10.26pm Updated: January 12 2022, 11.07pm
Charlie Gilmour is back with St Johnstone.

St Johnstone have recalled Charlie Gilmour from a loan spell with Alloa Athletic that has seen the young midfielder make “incredible” progression.

And Callum Davidson believes the former Arsenal and Norwich City man is ready to have an instant first team impact with the Perth club.

Gilmour dropped down two divisions to get regular game-time at the Indodrill Stadium.

Alloa manager Barry Ferguson believes the 22-year-old is a star in the making and the Saints boss is another member of the fan club.

“Charlie is coming back and we’re looking forward to getting going with him now,” said Davidson.

“The development in him the last three months with Alloa has been incredible and I have to credit Barry and his staff for that.

“I’ve seen it when he’s trained with us.

“His game has improved massively for getting experience of first team football so the loan has worked exactly as we hoped.

“We always knew Charlie was a good player.

“His pedigree coming out of Arsenal and playing in Holland was something we had looked at.

“But he needed games.

“He needed to get a run of playing football and Alloa gave him that.

“We have watched his games and have been really impressed.”

Instant asset

Saints are still in the market for one more central midfielder, with Hibs’ Melker Hallberg the latest to be identified.

But Davidson is convinced Gilmour will also be an asset for their relegation battle.

“He’s got size, he’s over six foot, and has a great range of passing so he will add something to the squad for the second half of the season,” he said.

“Charlie will be pushing for a start now because he’s shown he can play a run of games.

“His attitude and determination to play well has been evident.

“He was keen to get out and play.

“We talked about it and all credit to him and his agent. They both saw the benefits of it.

“Charlie is someone I think can go on to a higher level again so hopefully we can give him the platform to realise that potential.”

