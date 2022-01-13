Efe Ambrose to Dunfermline? The numbers behind St Johnstone exile as Pars eye former Celtic star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Efe Ambrose to Dunfermline? The numbers behind St Johnstone exile as Pars eye former Celtic star

By Alan Temple
January 13 2022, 12.00pm Updated: January 13 2022, 1.02pm
Dunfermline are eyeing St Johnstone defender Efe Ambrose.
Swoop: Ambrose

Is St Johnstone’s Efe Ambrose the answer to Dunfermline’s defensive woes?

Reeling from a dismal 5-0 defeat against Morton and with on-loan Dundee United ace Mark Connolly set to depart on January 16, a seasoned, quality centre-half is a necessity.

Which has brought Pars boss John Hughes to the door of St Johnstone.

Ambrose has not featured for the Saints since a brief cameo in their 1-0 victory at Dundee United on October 30 and, given Callum Davidson’s capture of Dan Cleary, his opportunities will be further limited.

Efe Ambrose challenges Hearts’ Josh Ginnelly

Could East End Park be a viable destination for the affable Nigerian? And would he be right for Dunfermline?

Courier Sport analyses his form over the last two seasons.

Saints stint

Ambrose’s exile from the St Johnstone side has baffled some supporters who were enamoured by his initial impact.

However, the underlying numbers justify Davidson’s judgement.

Granted, Ambrose has only been afforded six Premiership appearances for the Perth Saints — scarce time to build up match fitness and build form — but his performances in those outings do not stack up favourably.

Compared to his rivals for a starting berth at McDiarmid Park during the first half of the campaign, Ambrose made the fewest tackles and interceptions. He also won the fewest aerial and ground duels.

The only metrics in which he was not lagging behind were successful passes — just ahead of James Brown — and clearances, where he leads Lars Dendoncker, Hayden Muller and Brown.

There are also more intangible issues.

His ‘bomb-scare’ reputation is vastly overstated — albeit a disastrous showing in October’s 3-0 defeat against Livingston did veer into the realms of farcical.

But Ambrose, now 33 years of age, does not possess the same mobility as he once did. His limitations in that regard were often exposed as he sought to step out from the Saints back three or shuffle across to cover wide areas.

Rolling back the years?

However, it is not all doom and gloom.

Ambrose’s time in Perth has been underwhelming to date, but he was a regular for a solid Livingston outfit as recently as last season.

He made 22 league appearances for the Lions and showed an ability to start play from the back — something the Pars sorely lack. He comfortably led the centre-back pool for successful passes.

Ambrose made more clearances per 90 minutes than Ciaron Brown, now a regular in Northern Ireland squads.

It should be noted, however, that Ambrose was again at the foot of the rankings for tackles — albeit only narrowly behind Jack Fitzwater — interceptions and duels won, both aerial and ground.

Influence

But just as there are some negative intangibles related to Ambrose, there are plenty of positive ones.

Experience: Ambrose battles former Brazil hero Robinho

The former Celtic and Hibernian defender would bring pedigree to a Dunfermline squad sorely lacking in nous, confidence and experience.

He is also a truly infectious character in the dressing room.

Ambrose won six major honours with the Hoops and reached the last-16 of the Champions League. He lifted the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria among his 51 caps for the Super Eagles.

One does not reach that level of the game without talent and drive.

If he has anything left in the tank — something to offer on the pitch and in the dressing room — then he could be exactly what the beleaguered Pars need.

Dunfermline transfer update as John Hughes apologises to fans and expects Dundee United defender to make Ireland move

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier