Eric Nicolson picks his St Johnstone XI for huge Hearts clash: All three January signings and Charlie Gilmour should start

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bottom of the Premiership and on an eight-game losing run, St Johnstone were a team on their knees when the season was paused.

Callum Davidson has since brought three new players in, with four going in the opposite direction.

There is still more recruitment work to be done but the Perth boss now has scope to make significant alterations to his starting line-up at Tynecastle if he so chooses.

Courier Sport’s Eric Nicolson picks his own one to 11 for the clash with third-placed Hearts.

Goalkeeper – Zander Clark

Saints’ best player of the season.

He could sign a pre-contract with the devil’s 11 and still be a guaranteed starter for as long as he’s at McDiarmid Park.

Right wing-back – James Brown

Before the window shuts, this is a position I’d like to see strengthened. As of now it remains a choice between Shaun Rooney, Michael O’Halloran and Brown.

All have had plenty of chances in 2021/22 thus far.

Given the quality of the opponents, and the amount of defending that is likely to be required, I’d go for the latter.

Left wing-back – Tony Gallacher

He has been signed to play.

Callum Booth wasn’t the worst performer in the Saints defence on that eight-game losing streak at the back end of 2021 but nor has he been the same player as last season.

Having proper competition, as he did with Scott Tanser, will bring out the best in him again hopefully.

Let’s see what Gallacher has got.

Right centre-back – Dan Cleary

David McMillan believes the other side of the St Johnstone back-three would be a position his old Dundalk team-mate would thrive in but it’s far likelier that Davidson sees him in the Jason Kerr role.

There’s a chance Gallacher may make his debut at Kelty in the Scottish Cup but Cleary is a certain starter against the big Hearts.

It’s hard to imagine Saints getting out of trouble if the Irishman doesn’t prove to be the real deal.

🆕 | "I will always give 100% no matter what." New signing Dan Cleary spoke to #SaintsTV after joining the team last week. Full interview 👇#SJFC pic.twitter.com/Z6EV4ObHkl — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 13, 2022

Middle centre-back – Liam Gordon

The captain, the organiser and the best performing Saints centre-back pre-break.

Like Clark, this spot isn’t even up for debate.

⏮ | Liam Gordon on target earlier in the season against Hearts#SJFC pic.twitter.com/FDyCbqi1Cn — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 17, 2022

Left centre-back

Jamie McCart’s form drop-off has arguably been the sharpest of all the double winners.

And, as with right-back, I’d want to see another left-sided central defender signed by the end of the month.

But, as tempting as it is to play Booth there, I’d give McCart a chance to see if the break has cleared his head and sharpened his concentration.

Midfield three – Charlie Gilmour, Murray Davidson and Jacob Butterfield

Barry Ferguson believes Gilmour is ready and so does Callum Davidson.

Jumping from League One to the Premiership is a big ask but, until another central midfielder is recruited, Gilmour looks the best bet to patrol the area in front of the centre-backs, break up attacks and be simple but effective with his passing.

If Davidson has had a couple of weeks of uninterrupted training, I’d put him beside Gilmour, with greater licence out of the two to push further forward if the opportunity arises.

The tight Tynecastle pitch should suit him. It certainly has on plenty of occasions in the past.

Time to roll back the years, Murray.

Probably not the last Jacob Butterfield goal we'll feature in our 2020/21 Goal of the Season contenders ☄️ Here's his first! #MVFC #Since05 pic.twitter.com/iznosazPtk — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) June 1, 2021

You’ll have noticed I’m prioritising strength in the middle over width.

On the ball, Butterfield will be the furthest forward midfielder with an eye for a killer pass and off it, he should be a more able first line of defence when an attack breaks down than say, Ali Crawford or Glenn Middleton.

Up front – Nadir Ciftci and Chris Kane

They are probably too similar in style of play than you’d ideally want in an attacking partnership but this is a team constructed to get Saints up the pitch.

Ciftci and Kane are the best two forwards Davidson has to hold the ball up and bring the midfielders and wing-backs into the game.

Middleton or Michael O’Halloran can be brought on to replace one of them around the hour mark and inject a bit of pace.