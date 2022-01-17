Eric Nicolson picks his St Johnstone XI for huge Hearts clash: All three January signings and Charlie Gilmour should start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Eric Nicolson picks his St Johnstone XI for huge Hearts clash: All three January signings and Charlie Gilmour should start

By Eric Nicolson
January 17 2022, 5.00pm Updated: January 17 2022, 6.09pm
Callum Davidson's first team selection of 2022 will be a fascinating one.
Bottom of the Premiership and on an eight-game losing run, St Johnstone were a team on their knees when the season was paused.

Callum Davidson has since brought three new players in, with four going in the opposite direction.

There is still more recruitment work to be done but the Perth boss now has scope to make significant alterations to his starting line-up at Tynecastle if he so chooses.

Courier Sport’s Eric Nicolson picks his own one to 11 for the clash with third-placed Hearts.

 

Goalkeeper – Zander Clark

Saints’ best player of the season.

He could sign a pre-contract with the devil’s 11 and still be a guaranteed starter for as long as he’s at McDiarmid Park.

 

Right wing-back – James Brown

Before the window shuts, this is a position I’d like to see strengthened. As of now it remains a choice between Shaun Rooney, Michael O’Halloran and Brown.

All have had plenty of chances in 2021/22 thus far.

Given the quality of the opponents, and the amount of defending that is likely to be required, I’d go for the latter.

 

Left wing-back – Tony Gallacher

He has been signed to play.

Callum Booth wasn’t the worst performer in the Saints defence on that eight-game losing streak at the back end of 2021 but nor has he been the same player as last season.

Having proper competition, as he did with Scott Tanser, will bring out the best in him again hopefully.

Let’s see what Gallacher has got.

 

Right centre-back – Dan Cleary

David McMillan believes the other side of the St Johnstone back-three would be a position his old Dundalk team-mate would thrive in but it’s far likelier that Davidson sees him in the Jason Kerr role.

There’s a chance Gallacher may make his debut at Kelty in the Scottish Cup but Cleary is a certain starter against the big Hearts.

It’s hard to imagine Saints getting out of trouble if the Irishman doesn’t prove to be the real deal.

 

Middle centre-back – Liam Gordon

The captain, the organiser and the best performing Saints centre-back pre-break.

Like Clark, this spot isn’t even up for debate.

Left centre-back

Jamie McCart’s form drop-off has arguably been the sharpest of all the double winners.

And, as with right-back, I’d want to see another left-sided central defender signed by the end of the month.

But, as tempting as it is to play Booth there, I’d give McCart a chance to see if the break has cleared his head and sharpened his concentration.

 

Midfield three – Charlie Gilmour, Murray Davidson and Jacob Butterfield

Barry Ferguson believes Gilmour is ready and so does Callum Davidson.

Jumping from League One to the Premiership is a big ask but, until another central midfielder is recruited, Gilmour looks the best bet to patrol the area in front of the centre-backs, break up attacks and be simple but effective with his passing.

If Davidson has had a couple of weeks of uninterrupted training, I’d put him beside Gilmour, with greater licence out of the two to push further forward if the opportunity arises.

The tight Tynecastle pitch should suit him. It certainly has on plenty of occasions in the past.

Time to roll back the years, Murray.

You’ll have noticed I’m prioritising strength in the middle over width.

On the ball, Butterfield will be the furthest forward midfielder with an eye for a killer pass and off it, he should be a more able first line of defence when an attack breaks down than say, Ali Crawford or Glenn Middleton.

 

Up front – Nadir Ciftci and Chris Kane

They are probably too similar in style of play than you’d ideally want in an attacking partnership but this is a team constructed to get Saints up the pitch.

Ciftci and Kane are the best two forwards Davidson has to hold the ball up and bring the midfielders and wing-backs into the game.

Middleton or Michael O’Halloran can be brought on to replace one of them around the hour mark and inject a bit of pace.

