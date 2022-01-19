St Johnstone have Livingston forward Alan Forrest on their radar but deal is not close

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have got Livingston forward Alan Forrest on their radar.

It has been reported that the Perth club have made an offer for Forrest, brother of Celtic and Scotland winger, James.

But Courier Sport understands a deal is not close and he is one of many potential attacking reinforcements currently under consideration for a January move to McDiarmid Park.

The 25-year-old’s contract with Livi runs out in the summer and Callum Davidson is an admirer of the former Ayr United man, who can play across the frontline.

He hasn’t been a regular under David Martindale this season and was a substitute against Dundee on Tuesday night.

Saints are working on securing targets in midfield, defence and attack as Davidson seeks to add more players to the three he has already recruited this month.