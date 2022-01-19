Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone have Livingston forward Alan Forrest on their radar but deal is not close

By Eric Nicolson
January 19 2022, 5.23pm
It has been reported that the Perth club have made an offer for Forrest, brother of Celtic and Scotland winger, James.

But Courier Sport understands a deal is not close and he is one of many potential attacking reinforcements currently under consideration for a January move to McDiarmid Park.

The 25-year-old’s contract with Livi runs out in the summer and Callum Davidson is an admirer of the former Ayr United man, who can play across the frontline.

He hasn’t been a regular under David Martindale this season and was a substitute against Dundee on Tuesday night.

Saints are working on securing targets in midfield, defence and attack as Davidson seeks to add more players to the three he has already recruited this month.

3 St Johnstone talking points: Nadir Ciftci is the best hope to lead Saints out of their ‘crisis’ as season-defining Dundee game looms large

