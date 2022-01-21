St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hopeful a couple of signings are imminent despite rising prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hopeful a couple of signings are imminent despite rising prices

By Eric Nicolson
January 21 2022, 7.45am Updated: January 21 2022, 8.42am
Callum Davidson has a clear vision.
Callum Davidson has a clear vision.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is hopeful that a couple of new signings are imminent.

The Perth boss has cast his net near and far in an attempt to add to his squad, with Alan Forrest of Livingston the latest target to get a name-check.

Davidson was reluctant to go into too much detail about that potential deal but did report that broader progress is being made after the McDiarmid Park club’s transfer business had slowed down following the initial new year flurry of activity.

“I think I’m getting linked with everybody just now but I would never comment on somebody else’s player,” he said.

“There are two or three ongoing just now so I’m hoping to get them over the line.

“Again, it’s always difficult in January.

“Agents can give you players who aren’t quite up to speed or available when you think they are.

“Hopefully we can get one or two by the end of this week.

“I just want to get them as soon as I can.

“It’s about bringing in somebody to be better and to make a difference. There’s no point just bringing in a squad player.

“We need somebody to challenge to play in the first team.”

Not flush with cash

Davidson added: “People know we’ve got funds to spend but it’s difficult because it’s getting the right balance between what the signings are worth and what you think they’ll bring to the team.

“People do just start asking for more money.

“We’re not really a club that are flush with cash either. But it’s not just me, there are other clubs and managers going through the same thing.

“It can be difficult to see the bigger picture sometimes but I’ve got a clear vision of where we want to go and who we want to bring in.”

Opportunity for momentum

Meanwhile, Davidson is well aware of the danger Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash with high-flying Kelty Hearts carries – but also the reward victory against them could bring.

“I’m delighted to hear it’s a sell-out and we’ve sold out our allocation so thanks to the St Johnstone fans for coming to support us,” he said.

“We have to make sure we give them something to cheer on Saturday and we will be going out with a professional attitude.

“It is a really, really important game for our season.

“It could give the team that little bit of confidence. I’m taking this game really, really seriously and the players know that themselves.

“Hopefully we can get a result and give our fans something to cheer about and then build a bit of momentum going into the league game.”

Shaun Rooney injury blow: St Johnstone cup hero out with ankle injury for the ‘foreseeable future’, Callum Davidson reveals

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]