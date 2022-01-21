St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hopeful a couple of signings are imminent despite rising prices

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is hopeful that a couple of new signings are imminent.

The Perth boss has cast his net near and far in an attempt to add to his squad, with Alan Forrest of Livingston the latest target to get a name-check.

Davidson was reluctant to go into too much detail about that potential deal but did report that broader progress is being made after the McDiarmid Park club’s transfer business had slowed down following the initial new year flurry of activity.

“I think I’m getting linked with everybody just now but I would never comment on somebody else’s player,” he said.

“There are two or three ongoing just now so I’m hoping to get them over the line.

“Again, it’s always difficult in January.

“Agents can give you players who aren’t quite up to speed or available when you think they are.

“Hopefully we can get one or two by the end of this week.

“I just want to get them as soon as I can.

“It’s about bringing in somebody to be better and to make a difference. There’s no point just bringing in a squad player.

“We need somebody to challenge to play in the first team.”

Not flush with cash

Davidson added: “People know we’ve got funds to spend but it’s difficult because it’s getting the right balance between what the signings are worth and what you think they’ll bring to the team.

“People do just start asking for more money.

“We’re not really a club that are flush with cash either. But it’s not just me, there are other clubs and managers going through the same thing.

“It can be difficult to see the bigger picture sometimes but I’ve got a clear vision of where we want to go and who we want to bring in.”

Opportunity for momentum

Meanwhile, Davidson is well aware of the danger Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash with high-flying Kelty Hearts carries – but also the reward victory against them could bring.

“I’m delighted to hear it’s a sell-out and we’ve sold out our allocation so thanks to the St Johnstone fans for coming to support us,” he said.

🏆🎟TICKETS SOLD OUT | Saturdays Scottish Cup 4th Round tie against @StJohnstone at New Central Park will be played in front of a 2,183 capacity sell out. Thanks to both sets of fans for your support, we look forward to welcoming you all at New Central Park on Saturday 🤝🏆❤️ pic.twitter.com/QfawePYbLL — Kelty Hearts FC (@KeltyHeartsFC) January 20, 2022

“We have to make sure we give them something to cheer on Saturday and we will be going out with a professional attitude.

“It is a really, really important game for our season.

“It could give the team that little bit of confidence. I’m taking this game really, really seriously and the players know that themselves.

“Hopefully we can get a result and give our fans something to cheer about and then build a bit of momentum going into the league game.”