Alan Forrest can join St Johnstone IF price is right, says Livingston boss David Martindale

Livingston manager Davie Martindale admits he will not stand in Alan Forrest’s way if St Johnstone submit a suitable offer for the forward.

Saints have already failed with two previous bids and Martindale concedes Forrest, who is out of contract this summer, sees his future away from the West Lothian outfit.

It is thought that Livingston would be looking to recoup a high five-figure fee for Forrest, who has scored 13 goals in 52 appearances since arriving from Ayr United 18 months ago.

Saints face Kelty Hearts in the Scottish Cup on Saturday, before a huge foot-of-the-Premiership clash with Dundee on Wednesday.

Martindale said: “I’ve told St Johnstone what I want and they’ve put two bids in now and we’ve knocked them both back.

“That’s where we are, if they come back and it’s where it needs to be to help Livingston, I’m not in the business of coaching players and making them better for other teams.

“It’s a tough one to be fair. Alan has been pretty honest and told me he thinks his future is away from Livingston.

‘Suitable offer’

“I don’t want to keep a player at the club who probably sees his future elsewhere.

“He’s a good kid but it needs to be an offer to make it worthwhile for Livingston Football Club.

“Now I’m looking to bring someone else in also. I’m working actively to bring someone in and if St Johnstone don’t offer a suitable offer Alan will remain here.”