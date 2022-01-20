Alan Forrest can join St Johnstone IF price is right, says Livingston boss David Martindale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Alan Forrest can join St Johnstone IF price is right, says Livingston boss David Martindale

By Darren Johnstone
January 20 2022, 6.36pm Updated: January 20 2022, 6.37pm
Alan Forrest is on St Johnstone's radar.
Livingston manager Davie Martindale admits he will not stand in Alan Forrest’s way if St Johnstone submit a suitable offer for the forward.

Saints have already failed with two previous bids and Martindale concedes Forrest, who is out of contract this summer, sees his future away from the West Lothian outfit.

It is thought that Livingston would be looking to recoup a high five-figure fee for Forrest, who has scored 13 goals in 52 appearances since arriving from Ayr United 18 months ago.

Saints face Kelty Hearts in the Scottish Cup on Saturday, before a huge foot-of-the-Premiership clash with Dundee on Wednesday.

Martindale said: “I’ve told St Johnstone what I want and they’ve put two bids in now and we’ve knocked them both back.

David Martindale will allow Alan Forrest to sign for St Johnstone if the Perth side meet his asking price (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“That’s where we are, if they come back and it’s where it needs to be to help Livingston, I’m not in the business of coaching players and making them better for other teams.

“It’s a tough one to be fair. Alan has been pretty honest and told me he thinks his future is away from Livingston.

‘Suitable offer’

“I don’t want to keep a player at the club who probably sees his future elsewhere.

“He’s a good kid but it needs to be an offer to make it worthwhile for Livingston Football Club.

“Now I’m looking to bring someone else in also. I’m working actively to bring someone in and if St Johnstone don’t offer a suitable offer Alan will remain here.”

