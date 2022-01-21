Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says he picks a system to suit his players and doesn’t rule out a back 4

By Eric Nicolson
January 21 2022, 10.25pm
Callum Davidson hasn't ruled out switching to a back four.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has dismissed the notion that he is wedded to one formation.

The Perth boss believes a set-up with three central defenders is the best bet for the players in his squad at present.

But he hasn’t ruled out switching to a back four at some stage of Saints’ battle to stay in the Premiership.

“I do know the answer why we’ve struggled and I’m trying to rectify it just now,” said Davidson.

“For me, I don’t have a preferred system.

“I prefer the system depending on what suits the players which is why we have a three at the moment.

“I always pick a team with the players in mind.”

Davidson, who has started with a four in the past as Saints boss and also switched to it mid-game, added: “I think the three, and whatever you play in front, can be quite flexible.

“I like that flexibility.

“It’s not to say I won’t try the four again.

“I think results will come with consistency of team selection and consistency of performances and I believe the group of players I have here will do that.”

Beating Kelty Hearts in last season’s Betfred Cup proved to be a significant moment in the double-winning 2020/21 campaign and Davidson is hoping for another morale-boosting victory in Fife on Saturday.

“The cup competitions helped us massively last season,” he said.

“The games came regularly and it’s always good to have a break from the league.

“They were probably the catalyst for our success last season. Hopefully we can mirror that but we need a result on Saturday.”

Ciftci a ‘huge player’

Davidson was delighted that new striker Nadir Ciftci got 80 minutes of football into his legs at Tynecastle in midweek – and with the quality of the former Dundee United man’s display.

“I was basically putting him in without knowing how long he would last,” he said. “I thought he did really well.

“You saw signs of his link play and his football intelligence. And he got chances.

“He’s going to be a huge player for us and the more games I can get him the better he’ll be.

“We’ll be trying to find the right combination for him up front.”

