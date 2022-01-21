St Johnstone ‘seal six-figure deal’ for Sligo Rovers defender John Mahon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone look set to close in on a deal for Sligo Rovers centre back John Mahon, according to reports.

The highly-rated 22-year-old defender has featured nearly 110 times for the League of Ireland Premier Division side but is on the verge of a switch to Scotland.

Buyout clause

The McDiarmid Park side have agreed a six-figure deal with Sligo for Mahon, according to the Irish Independent.

John Mahon is the Wehrly Bros Jewellers Player of the Year for 2021. Mahon emerged as the winner following a combined contest consisting of votes from local media, pundits and a supporters poll. Congratulations @JohnMahon21 🔴⚪️ #bitored pic.twitter.com/2fUUoQHHjl — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) November 19, 2021

Mahon signed a two-year deal with Sligo last Month but the Saints are said to have activated a buyout clause in his contract.

The Irishman, who was voted Sligo’s player of the year for 2021, is expected to travel to Scotland in the coming days to undergo a medical and complete the move to the Scottish Premiership.

Mahon will be boss Murray Davidson’s second Irish signing of the window with ex Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary putting pen to paper earlier in the month.

Meanwhile, St Johnstone are also understood to be closing in on a pre-contract agreement with Livingston’s Alan Forrest.

The club are still working on a deal to bring the player to McDiarmid Park in the window.