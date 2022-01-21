Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone ‘seal six-figure deal’ for Sligo Rovers defender John Mahon

By Scott Lorimer
January 21 2022, 11.00am Updated: January 21 2022, 11.40am
McDiarmid Park
McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone look set to close in on a deal for Sligo Rovers centre back John Mahon, according to reports.

The highly-rated 22-year-old defender has featured nearly 110 times for the League of Ireland Premier Division side but is on the verge of a switch to Scotland.

Buyout clause

The McDiarmid Park side have agreed a six-figure deal with Sligo for Mahon, according to the Irish Independent.

Mahon signed a two-year deal with Sligo last Month but the Saints are said to have activated a buyout clause in his contract.

The Irishman, who was voted Sligo’s player of the year for 2021, is expected to travel to Scotland in the coming days to undergo a medical and complete the move to the Scottish Premiership.

Mahon will be boss Murray Davidson’s second Irish signing of the window with ex Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary putting pen to paper earlier in the month.

Meanwhile, St Johnstone are also understood to be closing in on a pre-contract agreement with Livingston’s Alan Forrest.

The club are still working on a deal to bring the player to McDiarmid Park in the window.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hopeful a couple of signings are imminent despite rising prices

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier