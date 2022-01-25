Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: ‘If you’re not ready to fight then don’t bother staying here’

By Eric Nicolson
January 25 2022, 7.45am Updated: January 25 2022, 8.18am
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

Callum Davidson has laid it on the line for his St Johnstone players.

And he hopes the post-match fan fury that greeted their Scottish Cup exit at Kelty Hearts will motivate them to turn the Perth club’s season around in Wednesday night’s Premiership basement battle against Dundee.

“I had a meeting with the players this morning about where I felt we were and what I wanted from them,” said Davidson.

“I basically said to them: ‘If you’re not ready to fight and scrap and do everything possible to survive then don’t bother staying here’.

“Ultimately we’re in it together.

“I’m here ready to fight along with my staff and the supporters. I thought they backed us really well on Saturday, albeit they were frustrated at the end.

“But we need to give them something to cheer.

“I told the players we can only look forward now. We’re going to stick together and fight.

“At certain times we’re going to get criticised and we have to take it. That’s football.

“If you don’t want to accept that, don’t play football. There are good times and bad times but we have to be together.

“They all know where they stand.”

Players clear the air

The Saints players have also had their say about the current crisis without Davidson in the room.

“After the Kelty game I said my piece and left the players in there with my staff just so they could get out what they think,” said the McDiarmid Park boss.

“I like that because I hate things festering.

“They got a few things out as well.

“The consensus was that they want to get better and they’re ready to go.”

Davidson hopes that the bond between players and supporters will be strong for the midweek six-pointer.

“We’ve got to give them something as well,” he said.

“We’ve got to give them a tempo and energy.

“In all the time I’ve been here, as long as the supporters know you’re trying your hardest and giving everything you’ve got, they’ll always back you.

“They stuck behind us on Saturday and it’s important they do that again on Wednesday. I’m sure they will.

“They can definitely help us get a victory.”

Emotions high in Kelty

On the Kelty end-of-game walk, Davidson reflected: “I wasn’t surprised at the reaction if I’m honest.

“I’ve been there as a player many times before.

“The set-up wasn’t ideal – players having to walk through supporters.

“I’m just glad nothing serious happened.

“Emotions were all high. I was very frustrated and annoyed myself.

“The players were highly charged and the supporters were highly charged.

“You’re going to get criticism. You have to accept it and be strong about it.

“If that’s the worst thing that happens to you at a game of football, you’d take that.

“You’ve got to use it and move on and say: ‘Come on, I’m going to be better and make sure they’re cheering me next time’.

“They have to give everything they can as a player and a person.

“As disappointing as Saturday was, it’s now about what we do moving forward.

“That’s the mindset I’ve taken.”

