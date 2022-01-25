St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: ‘If you’re not ready to fight then don’t bother staying here’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson has laid it on the line for his St Johnstone players.

And he hopes the post-match fan fury that greeted their Scottish Cup exit at Kelty Hearts will motivate them to turn the Perth club’s season around in Wednesday night’s Premiership basement battle against Dundee.

“I had a meeting with the players this morning about where I felt we were and what I wanted from them,” said Davidson.

“I basically said to them: ‘If you’re not ready to fight and scrap and do everything possible to survive then don’t bother staying here’.

“Ultimately we’re in it together.

“I’m here ready to fight along with my staff and the supporters. I thought they backed us really well on Saturday, albeit they were frustrated at the end.

“But we need to give them something to cheer.

“I told the players we can only look forward now. We’re going to stick together and fight.

“At certain times we’re going to get criticised and we have to take it. That’s football.

“If you don’t want to accept that, don’t play football. There are good times and bad times but we have to be together.

“They all know where they stand.”

Players clear the air

The Saints players have also had their say about the current crisis without Davidson in the room.

“After the Kelty game I said my piece and left the players in there with my staff just so they could get out what they think,” said the McDiarmid Park boss.

“I like that because I hate things festering.

“They got a few things out as well.

“The consensus was that they want to get better and they’re ready to go.”

Davidson hopes that the bond between players and supporters will be strong for the midweek six-pointer.

“We’ve got to give them something as well,” he said.

“We’ve got to give them a tempo and energy.

“In all the time I’ve been here, as long as the supporters know you’re trying your hardest and giving everything you’ve got, they’ll always back you.

“They stuck behind us on Saturday and it’s important they do that again on Wednesday. I’m sure they will.

“They can definitely help us get a victory.”

Emotions high in Kelty

On the Kelty end-of-game walk, Davidson reflected: “I wasn’t surprised at the reaction if I’m honest.

“I’ve been there as a player many times before.

“The set-up wasn’t ideal – players having to walk through supporters.

“I’m just glad nothing serious happened.

“Emotions were all high. I was very frustrated and annoyed myself.

“The players were highly charged and the supporters were highly charged.

“You’re going to get criticism. You have to accept it and be strong about it.

“If that’s the worst thing that happens to you at a game of football, you’d take that.

“You’ve got to use it and move on and say: ‘Come on, I’m going to be better and make sure they’re cheering me next time’.

“They have to give everything they can as a player and a person.

“As disappointing as Saturday was, it’s now about what we do moving forward.

“That’s the mindset I’ve taken.”