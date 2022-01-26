Callum Davidson reveals fears for Nadir Cifti after St Johnstone striker’s injury against Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson reveals fears for Nadir Cifti after St Johnstone striker’s injury against Dundee

By Sean Hamilton
January 26 2022, 10.43pm Updated: January 26 2022, 10.44pm
Callum Davidson has fears over Nadir Ciftci after the St Johnstone striker was injured against Dundee. Supplied by SNS
Callum Davidson has fears over Nadir Ciftci after the St Johnstone striker was injured against Dundee. Supplied by SNS

Nadir Ciftci could miss more than a month of St Johnstone’s basement battle after pulling up with an injury against Dundee.

The Saints striker was chasing a loose ball when he suddenly hit the deck clutching his hamstring in the Perth side’s draw with their relegation rivals.

McDiarmid Park boss Callum Davidson suffered a number of hamstring injuries in his playing career – and he hopes Ciftci doesn’t have to join Shaun Rooney and David Wotherspoon on St Johnstone’s sick list.

“It’s something that doesn’t seem to get any better at the moment with players,” he said.

Nadir Ciftci has added a spark to the St Johnstone attack since signing for the club – but injury could force him out for weeks

“Nadir is a big player and that’s what’s happened this season. Hopefully we can get a couple of more faces in the door and we can keep that momentum.”

Asked for an assessment of Ciftci’s condition, Davidson added: “I don’t know. It didn’t look good when he was walking.

“I’ve probably tore my hamstring 12 times in my career and that was about four to six weeks, but that’s just me.

“Fingers crossed it won’t be too long.”

The draw with Dundee gave Saints their first point since November 6.

It kept them two points behind Dundee in 11th place and moved them one closer to Ross County and Livingston in 10th and 11th.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has not had his injury troubles to seek this season with St Johnstone

But Davidson, who had words of praise for Callum Hendry, knows the result must be a springboard if his side are to start climbing the table.

He said: “I thought it was a typical, nervy performance from both teams.

“I thought conditions and the pitch didn’t really help. But we asked them for a bit of character, a bit of spirit and an energy level. I thought we got that tonight.

“The last five minutes we were probably a wee bit nervous as a team. We knew where we were.

“I think it’s a start, and that’s all it is. We build on it.

“Callum Hendry has come in tonight and done exactly what we’ve asked him to do. I thought he was really good and he probably had the best chance of the game as well.”

He added: “The crowd could have quite easily turned on us.

“The fans saw the lads try their hardest. St Johnstone fans accept that.

“If you try your best, and trying to do the right things, they always get behind you. We need to keep doing that.”

St Johnstone 0-0 Dundee: Nervy basement boys share spoils in scrappy clash

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier