Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Melker Hallberg will be worth the wait, says St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
January 28 2022, 10.26pm
Melker Hallberg has been a long-time target for Callum Davidson.
Melker Hallberg has been a long-time target for Callum Davidson.

Callum Davidson has had to wait a long time to bring Melker Hallberg to St Johnstone.

But the Perth boss is confident his new recruit from Hibs will be worth the wait.

It became an open secret early in the January transfer window that the Swedish international was Davidson’s first-choice target for central midfield.

But he revealed Hallberg, who is in line to start against Aberdeen on Saturday, was on his wish list several months before that.

“We have been after him for a long time,” said Davidson.

“He’s one I wanted before the start of this season so it’s good to finally get it done.

“He’s someone I really like.

“He can play a few positions – deep midfield or as an attacking midfielder.

“He will add energy to us in the middle of the pitch and is a good size as well so he’ll bring a presence.

“He’s a good midfielder with a very good pedigree, a Swedish international, and he’s desperate to play football.

“Melker knows the game. He’s someone you can tell to do a job and he’s able to do it.

“If it’s sitting deep in midfield or going box-to-box he’s capable of playing different roles in midfield.”

Options at last

Davidson now has several options for what had become a problem position going into the mid-season break.

“We have four of five players in the middle of the park who can do the job now with Charlie Gilmour back from his loan, Cammy MacPherson available again and Jacob Butterfield getting up to speed,” he explained.

“So that is three players as well as Melker we didn’t have not that long ago, so I think when you add that to Murray Davidson, Liam Craig and Ali Crawford we have options now.”

Hallberg, Dan Cleary, Nadir Ciftci, Tony Gallacher and John Mahon have all been brought in, with Crawford and MacPherson’s loan deals turned into permanent contracts.

But Davidson won’t be stopping there.

“We are looking for another striker and hopefully we will have one, if not two new players before the window closes,” he reported.

“The attacking side of it are the difficult ones to do but we need someone to give us a bit more impetus up front.

“We are working hard to get someone through the door.”

There will likely be departures as well – but not until the very end of the window.

“There will probably be one or two who will have to look for other places to go and play,” said Davidson.

“It will be a decision taken last minute. I need to make sure the squad is right and is ready to cope with everything.”

St Johnstone confirm Melker Hallberg signing following Hibs departure

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]