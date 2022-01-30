Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone set to sign Canadian international striker Theo Bair from Vancouver Whitecaps until summer 2024

By Eric Nicolson
January 30 2022, 9.25am
Theo Bair in action for Vancouver Whitecaps.
Theo Bair in action for Vancouver Whitecaps.

St Johnstone are set to pull off a late transfer window transfer coup by securing Vancouver Whitecaps striker Theo Bair on a two-a-and-half year contract.

The Perth club have been working hard on the ambitious signing for some time and their efforts are set to pay-off ahead of deadline day.

It had been reported that the deal for the 22-year-old Canadian international would only be a loan but Courier Sport understands it will be permanent.

Bair will be Saints’ sixth January signing, following Dan Cleary, Tony Gallacher, Nadir Ciftci, John Mahon and Melker Hallberg.

The Ottawa born forward became an MLS star with a spectacular goal against Portland back in 2019.

Recently though, after playing 30 games for the Whitecaps, he found himself down the pecking order.

He spent a few months in Norway, where he helped HamKam win promotion to the top flight.

