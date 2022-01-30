St Johnstone set to sign Canadian international striker Theo Bair from Vancouver Whitecaps until summer 2024

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone are set to pull off a late transfer window transfer coup by securing Vancouver Whitecaps striker Theo Bair on a two-a-and-half year contract.

The Perth club have been working hard on the ambitious signing for some time and their efforts are set to pay-off ahead of deadline day.

It had been reported that the deal for the 22-year-old Canadian international would only be a loan but Courier Sport understands it will be permanent.

Bair will be Saints’ sixth January signing, following Dan Cleary, Tony Gallacher, Nadir Ciftci, John Mahon and Melker Hallberg.

The Ottawa born forward became an MLS star with a spectacular goal against Portland back in 2019.

Recently though, after playing 30 games for the Whitecaps, he found himself down the pecking order.

He spent a few months in Norway, where he helped HamKam win promotion to the top flight.