Theo Bair: Nick Dasovic sure St Johnstone fans will like what they are about to see from former Vancouver Whitecaps striker

By Eric Nicolson
January 31 2022, 10.25pm Updated: January 31 2022, 10.28pm
Nick Dasovic had no hesitation recommending St Johnstone to Theo Bair.

New St Johnstone striker Theo Bair is more than a “real physical specimen”, according to McDiarmid Park legend Nick Dasovic.

And Perth supporters will take the “humble and hard-working” forward to their hearts.

Dasovic spent six years with Saints and scored the club’s first-ever goal in a cup final.

More recently he has played a part in fellow Canadian Bair’s development in the Vancouver Whitecaps academy, where Dasovic is a senior member of the coaching team.

And he had no hesitation in recommending his old club to the 22-year-old as the next destination in a career that has already taken him to Norway on loan.

“Theo is a humble, hard-working young footballer with a big upside,” said Dasovic.

“I wish him well in Scotland, learning from Callum (Davidson).

“Although St Johnstone are in a tough position at the moment the fans might have to show some patience because playing in Scotland is very different to playing in North America.

Chat with Theo

“I did speak to Theo about the possibility of joining St Johnstone when it was first mentioned and I was very happy to recommend the club to him.

“I had great times there and the club is close to my heart. I still look out for their results.

“He had a great year in Norway and he has been looking sharp in pre-season.

“I have no doubt that the St Johnstone supporters will be pleased at what they are going to see.”

Bair has obvious attributes given his physique, but Dasovic stressed the full international, who has cost Saints a six-figure fee, isn’t a one-dimensional attacker.

“Theo’s natural strengths lie in his physical prowess,” he said.

“He is tall – well over six feet – strong and athletic.

“Theo had a proven goal scoring record during his academy days and has shown that he can score in the professional game in the MLS and during a loan spell in Norway.

“He is not only a real physical specimen, he has the capacity to make runs in behind the defensive blocks to stretch the game.”

