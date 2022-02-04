Callum Hendry says St Johnstone fans ARE the club – and vows to give everything for them in relegation scrap

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Hendry sees light at the end of the tunnel.

The St Johnstone striker rewarded manager Callum Davidson’s decision to recall him from a loan deal at Kilmarnock with the opening goal in the 2-1 midweek win over Livingston.

Ali Crawford’s last-gasp winner ended a 12-game wait for a win.

And it hoisted Saints off the foot of the table on goal difference from Tayside rivals Dundee going into a weekend derby clash with Dundee United.

“It’s a massive confidence boost getting off the bottom of the table,” said Hendry, 24.

“But the boys know there is a lot of work to do and a lot of games left.

“I think we have got every chance of being fine, as long as we keep working our socks off for each other, the manager and fans.

“Everyone in the changing room knows three points are there for the taking this Saturday.

“The fans will be in good voice, especially after Tuesday.

“This is the start of the momentum. We need to keep it going. We can’t drop valuable points now.”

Hendry enjoyed his loan spell at Championship side Killie under former Perth boss Tommy Wright and his successor Derek McInnes, who had the centre on loan at Aberdeen.

But he was delighted to be summoned back to McDiarmid amidst major January upheavals in the Perth squad.

Turkish striker Nadir Ciftci and Canadian attacker Theo Bair have both been added to the frontline options.

But Hendry laid down a marker with an all-action performance in midweek.

“I think the gaffer needed something to change and said it would be silly if he didn’t bring me back,” explained Hendry.

“He said I would come back and play. Hopefully I continue doing what I’m doing and keep my place in the team.

“I’m just delighted that the goal has come so quickly.

“Hopefully I can stick a few more in before the end of the season.”

Hendry was thrilled with the backing from hundreds of Perth supporters at Livingston, who had turned on their team after a shock Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Kelty Hearts.

In contrast to that afternoon in Fife, Saints were cheered off the pitch after Crawford’s dramatic late winner in Livingston.

“The fans are the football club. You work your socks off for them,” said Hendry.

“The scenes were really good. I’m quite a passionate player and getting the win meant a lot to me.

“It must have meant even more to the fans.

“They were in such good voice and I can’t fault them.

“They have still been backing the boys after the run we’ve been on and hopefully we can now repay them.”