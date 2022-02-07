Jamie McCart admits running Kelty gauntlet was career low point – but way St Johnstone have fought back fills star with pride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Jamie McCart admits running Kelty gauntlet was career low point – but way St Johnstone have fought back fills star with pride

By Sean Hamilton
February 7 2022, 8.00am
St Johnstone's Jamie McCart
St Johnstone's Jamie McCart

Jamie McCart admits running the gauntlet of angry St Johnstone fans in Kelty was the lowest point of his career.

But the Perth defender believes the way Saints have bounced back speaks volumes for the character of his team-mates.

McCart was amongst the McDiarmid Park players forced to endure the full-throated criticism of angry supporters after the shock Scottish Cup defeat to Kelty Hearts.

Since then, resurgent Saints have claimed five points from their last three games to move off the bottom of the Premiership.

McCart does not look back on that dark afternoon in Fife with any fondness.

But he believes the response of his team-mates proves the Perth club’s stars have the strength of character required to turn their season around.

“It is difficult but in circumstances like this, you need to stick together,” he said.

“That’s when your personality comes into it. From the gaffer, that has filtered down into us, and it’s been a good response.

“The Kelty game was probably the biggest low of anyone’s career. To bounce back from that the way we have, I think it speaks volumes for the boys in the dressing room and also the staff.

“You definitely find out about yourself, because the pressure comes on you.

“The fans weren’t happy. They obviously showed that at the time, which, fair enough, they’re allowed to.

“To come back with two clean sheets and a win, hopefully we can build on it again.

Callum Davidson walks toward the dressing room at full-time against Kelty Hearts

“It was seriously difficult circumstances for the club and the fans.

“But it was good to get new faces in the window. I think that’s boosted us, the new boys coming in.

“I think it’s shown in the starting XI, and with the boys coming on, the attitude is really good.

“I think out of possession and on the ball, we’re looking a lot more similar to what we were last season. That’s the main thing.

“If we can get back to that pressing and intensity out of possession, that’s what gave us the success last year, if we can continue that, we’ll do well.”

.McCart is out of contract at the end of the season, but insists no talks will take place until the club’s Premiership safety is secured.

They moved another point closer to that goal at the weekend with a hard-fought, 10-man draw with Dundee United.

And such is Saints’ transformation in terms of attitude and approach to games, McCart walked away on Saturday feeling the short-handed Perth side should have WON, despite Melker Hallberg’s controversial sending off.

‘Two points dropped’

“It probably is a good point, but it does feel like two points dropped as well just because we started well in the first half,” he said.

“We believe that if we had 11 men, we’d have won the game. But to keep a clean sheet in those circumstances is good.

“It is a disappointing red card. It didn’t look like one. It happens and you just need to get on with it. It’s disappointing that Melker will miss a game because he’s been excellent since he came in.

“It’s not up to us to make the decisions there. We’re just on the end of them.

“Obviously it pins you in a bit when you’re a man short. In the attacking sense, it nullified that a wee bit. From their point of view, we just defended really well.

“We sat in and maybe, if we’d have taken our chances or nicked something in the break [they could have won the game, but at least we kept a clean sheet.

“That’s three unbeaten now for us. Hopefully we can look back on this game as great point, even if we could have won it. We stuck it out and got a clean sheet and a point.”

https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/st-johnstone/2983794/st-johnstone-dundee-united-talking-points-battling-display/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]