Aberdeen 1-1 St Johnstone: Perth side lose Zander Clark and Callum Hendry to injury but secure potentially priceless Pittodrie point

It’s on nights like these that the theory St Johnstone are cursed to suffer for their success of last season can feel somewhat persuasive.

Misfortune has stalked the Perth club throughout 2021/22 and it certainly followed them north to Pittodrie Stadium.

Conceding yet another penalty to deny them a victory against Aberdeen that would have lifted them off the bottom of the Premiership was bad enough.

But losing their goalkeeper/best player to injury, as well as their goalscorer in this contest and two others over the last fortnight makes you think the words ‘bad’ and ‘luck’ don’t really do the situation justice.

In circumstances like those, even though the draw didn’t move Saints up a place and you could make a case the Dons were vulnerable, it was absolutely crucial they got tangible reward for a match they had put so much effort into.

In the good point or bad point debate, there was only one answer.

Good.

Hallberg back but no Ciftci

Saints had Melker Hallberg back in their starting line-up but Nadir Ciftci didn’t make the squad.

Even if the former Dundee United striker was available for selection, Callum Davidson wouldn’t have been dropping Callum Hendry to make room for him, that’s for sure.

Since his loan spell with Kilmarnock was cut short at the end of January he has been outstanding.

And six minutes into this contest he increased his recent goals tally from two to three.

Glenn Middleton out-muscled Jonny Hayes and then drove into the box, forcing a save out of Joe Lewis with his low shot.

The ball came back to Ali Crawford, whose attempt was blocked by Declan Gallagher.

Then from the second rebound, Hendry was composure personified to finish off from close range.

It was the earliest Saints had scored this season.

They had plenty of defending to do to protect that lead not long after, mind you.

On eight minutes Hayes had a header saved by Zander Clark and then there was a dipping Scott Brown 25-yarder that glanced off the top of the bar.

Midway through the half Hayes turned well at the back post and Clark was at full stretch for the diving stop needed to tip the shot over.

It would turn out to be the Scotland squad keeper’s last significant save of the game.

Just after the half-hour mark he went down with nobody near him, clutching the back of his lower leg.

Two minutes of treatment got Clark back on his feet and back in the match but it proved to be only a 10-minute reprieve.

When he dived for a Connor Barron shot, Saints’ player of the season so far was on the ground in pain again and this time there was a swift substitution.

Replacement goalie Elliott Parish had 10 minutes to see out before the break and did so with only a Lewis Ferguson shot straight at him to deal with.

Saints managed the game well in the early stages after the re-start and carried a counter-attacking threat.

But there was yet another injury blow to absorb just after the hour when goalscorer Hendry hobbled off.

He was replaced by Stevie May.

Parish had barely had a save to make but he was picking the ball out of his net on 71 minutes when Aberdeen levelled from the penalty spot.

Calvin Ramsay cut in from the right and Callum Booth had a couple of attempts at stopping him, the second of those deemed by referee Gavin Duncan to be a foul and just inside the box.

Ferguson’s penalty was low, hard and in the bottom corner.

The same man came close to finding a winner with a back post stoppage time header and Christian Ramirez was denied by Parish in the same area but Saints got their hard-earned point.