St Johnstone v Hearts under threat, with 10am McDiarmid Park pitch inspection arranged

St Johnstone’s Premiership clash with Hearts is under threat, with the Perth club announcing a 10am Saturday morning pitch inspection.

The undersoil heating has been on at McDiarmid Park following a heavy snow fall this morning.

⚠️ PITCH INSPECTION ⚠️ Due to the adverse weather conditions there will be a pitch inspection at 10am tomorrow morning. We will inform fans shortly after that time if our game against @JamTarts will go ahead as planned. #SJFC pic.twitter.com/cjyWeDcCQo — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) February 18, 2022

However, there will now be the risk of the playing surface becoming waterlogged.

The pitch has been in poor condition since Saints had a game against Ross County postponed at the start of December.

Callum Davidson’s squad were able to have a delayed training session today after part of the artificial pitch was cleared.