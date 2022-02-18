St Johnstone v Hearts under threat, with 10am McDiarmid Park pitch inspection arranged

St Johnstone’s Premiership clash with Hearts is under threat, with the Perth club announcing a 10am Saturday morning pitch inspection.
The undersoil heating has been on at McDiarmid Park following a heavy snow fall this morning.
⚠️ PITCH INSPECTION ⚠️
Due to the adverse weather conditions there will be a pitch inspection at 10am tomorrow morning.
We will inform fans shortly after that time if our game against @JamTarts will go ahead as planned. #SJFC pic.twitter.com/cjyWeDcCQo
— St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) February 18, 2022
However, there will now be the risk of the playing surface becoming waterlogged.
The pitch has been in poor condition since Saints had a game against Ross County postponed at the start of December.
Callum Davidson’s squad were able to have a delayed training session today after part of the artificial pitch was cleared.
