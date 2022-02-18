St Johnstone injury crisis averted – Zander Clark, Melker Hallberg and Callum Hendry could all be fit to face Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The possibility of a post-Aberdeen injury crisis for St Johnstone has been averted.

Manager Callum Davidson is hopeful that three of the four players taken off at Pittodrie will be fit for Saturday’s clash with Hearts if it goes ahead.

Zander Clark was described as “50-50” by the Perth boss, with Callum Booth likely “to struggle” to feature.

However, Melker Hallberg and Callum Hendry are both expected to be part of Davidson’s squad.

So too are Nadir Ciftci and Michael O’Halloran who have had a full week’s training.

There was more good news regarding Cammy MacPherson. He won’t need a shoulder operation and could only be out for another two weeks.

“I was a bit concerned at Aberdeen but hopefully now we’re getting players back and up to speed,” said Davidson.

⚠️ PITCH INSPECTION ⚠️ Due to the adverse weather conditions there will be a pitch inspection at 10am tomorrow morning. We will inform fans shortly after that time if our game against @JamTarts will go ahead as planned. #SJFC pic.twitter.com/cjyWeDcCQo — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) February 18, 2022

There might not be a need to prove their fitness for the visit of Hearts.

A pitch inspection has been scheduled for 10am.

Davidson said: “The undersoil heating is on full blast.

“There has been a lot of snowfall. Fingers crossed it will be OK.”

Nadir Ciftci glimpses v Hearts

Ciftci made his Saints debut against Hearts in the first game after the mid-season break.

The former Dundee United man played very well that night and could provide another spark for a frontline that has improved in his absence.

“Nadir is a really important player for us,” said Davidson.

“He has skill, he has quality, can link-up and can get in the box to score goals.

“We saw glimpses at Hearts of how good he is.

“It was just disappointing we lost him for a period of time.

“But we were really focused on getting him back playing.

“Callum Hendry has stepped up to the mark, Glenn Middleton and Ali Crawford.

“Nadir will be one of them but there are other guys doing the business now as well.

“If the players play well, they will stay in the team.”