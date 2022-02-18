St Johnstone injury crisis averted – Zander Clark, Melker Hallberg and Callum Hendry could all be fit to face Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone injury crisis averted – Zander Clark, Melker Hallberg and Callum Hendry could all be fit to face Hearts

By Eric Nicolson
February 18 2022, 10.26pm Updated: February 19 2022, 11.55am
Zander Clark could be available to face Hearts.
The possibility of a post-Aberdeen injury crisis for St Johnstone has been averted.

Manager Callum Davidson is hopeful that three of the four players taken off at Pittodrie will be fit for Saturday’s clash with Hearts if it goes ahead.

Zander Clark was described as “50-50” by the Perth boss, with Callum Booth likely “to struggle” to feature.

However, Melker Hallberg and Callum Hendry are both expected to be part of Davidson’s squad.

So too are Nadir Ciftci and Michael O’Halloran who have had a full week’s training.

There was more good news regarding Cammy MacPherson. He won’t need a shoulder operation and could only be out for another two weeks.

“I was a bit concerned at Aberdeen but hopefully now we’re getting players back and up to speed,” said Davidson.

There might not be a need to prove their fitness for the visit of Hearts.

A pitch inspection has been scheduled for 10am.

Davidson said: “The undersoil heating is on full blast.

“There has been a lot of snowfall. Fingers crossed it will be OK.”

Nadir Ciftci glimpses v Hearts

Ciftci made his Saints debut against Hearts in the first game after the mid-season break.

The former Dundee United man played very well that night and could provide another spark for a frontline that has improved in his absence.

“Nadir is a really important player for us,” said Davidson.

“He has skill, he has quality, can link-up and can get in the box to score goals.

Nadir Ciftci in action against Hearts.
“We saw glimpses at Hearts of how good he is.

“It was just disappointing we lost him for a period of time.

“But we were really focused on getting him back playing.

“Callum Hendry has stepped up to the mark, Glenn Middleton and Ali Crawford.

“Nadir will be one of them but there are other guys doing the business now as well.

“If the players play well, they will stay in the team.”

