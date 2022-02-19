St Johnstone v Hearts is ON after McDiarmid Park pitch passes inspection

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone’s Premiership clash with Hearts will go ahead after McDiarmid Park passed a 10am pitch inspection.

Heavy snow fell in Perth on Friday but the undersoil heating has cleared it and the surface was deemed playable.

⚠️✅| After a pitch inspection we are delighted to confirm that todays match against @JamTarts will go ahead. Please take care when travelling and arrive in plenty of time. #SJFC pic.twitter.com/BmQdZtJvbx — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) February 19, 2022

Zander Clark and Callum Booth are doubts for the clash with Robbie Neilson’s men.

However, Nadir Ciftci, Michael O’Halloran, Melker Hallberg and Callum Hendry should all be available.