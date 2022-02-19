St Johnstone v Hearts is ON after McDiarmid Park pitch passes inspection By Eric Nicolson February 19 2022, 10.14am Updated: February 19 2022, 11.53am McDiarmid Park. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up St Johnstone’s Premiership clash with Hearts will go ahead after McDiarmid Park passed a 10am pitch inspection. Heavy snow fell in Perth on Friday but the undersoil heating has cleared it and the surface was deemed playable. ⚠️✅| After a pitch inspection we are delighted to confirm that todays match against @JamTarts will go ahead. Please take care when travelling and arrive in plenty of time. #SJFC pic.twitter.com/BmQdZtJvbx — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) February 19, 2022 Zander Clark and Callum Booth are doubts for the clash with Robbie Neilson’s men. However, Nadir Ciftci, Michael O’Halloran, Melker Hallberg and Callum Hendry should all be available. No room for friendship in a relegation battle as St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson will now be up against ex-Scotland colleague Mark McGhee Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier St Johnstone injury crisis averted – Zander Clark, Melker Hallberg and Callum Hendry could all be fit to face Hearts St Johnstone v Hearts under threat, with 10am McDiarmid Park pitch inspection arranged Callum Davidson reports some injury respite ahead of St Johnstone’s Hearts clash St Johnstone won’t be consumed by refereeing injustices, says Stevie May ahead of Hearts game