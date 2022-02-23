St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry has added penalty box presence to his all-round game, says Callum Davidson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Hendry’s “all-round game” has never been in question, according to St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

And now he’s bringing a penalty box presence on top of it.

Hendry, recalled by the Perth boss from his loan at Kilmarnock, has been an attacking talisman since he returned to McDiarmid Park in January and an ever-present in the Saints starting line-up.

He’s in a goal-scoring groove, with three to his name already, and Davidson believes the 24-year-old can get close to double figures by the end of the season.

“Callum has got to keep doing what he’s doing,” said Davidson.

“He’s linking the play, he’s winning his headers and he’s getting in the box.

😇 Saints making it look so, so easy. A brilliantly well-worked goal from back to front 👏#cinchPrem | @StJohnstone pic.twitter.com/ygvS1YLKWZ — SPFL (@spfl) February 21, 2022

“It might sound like stating the obvious about getting in the box but it’s a really basic principle of striker-play. Callum’s doing that.

“His all-round game has always been good but myself and Steven MacLean wanted to get him scoring goals.

“He’s gone away on two different loans and come back with a fantastic attitude.

“He’s a really positive person in the dressing room.

“He’s got better at how he presses. His closing down of defenders is really helping the team.

“I enjoy seeing that side of the game – pressing and closing down space.

“Callum is starting that from the front, whether it’s up on his own or in a two.”

Davidson added: “Going on loan was definitely the right thing for him to do.

“He’s played and scored goals.

“We’re hoping to keep the performance level and add another five or six goals before the end of the season.”