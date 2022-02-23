St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry has added penalty box presence to his all-round game, says Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry has added penalty box presence to his all-round game, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
February 23 2022, 10.26pm
Callum Hendry in action against Hearts.
Callum Hendry in action against Hearts.

Callum Hendry’s “all-round game” has never been in question, according to St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

And now he’s bringing a penalty box presence on top of it.

Hendry, recalled by the Perth boss from his loan at Kilmarnock, has been an attacking talisman since he returned to McDiarmid Park in January and an ever-present in the Saints starting line-up.

He’s in a goal-scoring groove, with three to his name already, and Davidson believes the 24-year-old can get close to double figures by the end of the season.

“Callum has got to keep doing what he’s doing,” said Davidson.

“He’s linking the play, he’s winning his headers and he’s getting in the box.

“It might sound like stating the obvious about getting in the box but it’s a really basic principle of striker-play. Callum’s doing that.

“His all-round game has always been good but myself and Steven MacLean wanted to get him scoring goals.

“He’s gone away on two different loans and come back with a fantastic attitude.

“He’s a really positive person in the dressing room.

“He’s got better at how he presses. His closing down of defenders is really helping the team.

Callum Hendry closes down Peter Haring.
Callum Hendry closes down Peter Haring.

“I enjoy seeing that side of the game – pressing and closing down space.

“Callum is starting that from the front, whether it’s up on his own or in a two.”

Davidson added: “Going on loan was definitely the right thing for him to do.

“He’s played and scored goals.

“We’re hoping to keep the performance level and add another five or six goals before the end of the season.”

