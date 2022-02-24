St Johnstone fans are playing their part in Perth club’s Premiership revival, says Callum Davidson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The St Johnstone fans produced one of the best atmospheres McDiarmid Park has seen in a long time in the stirring defeat of third-placed Hearts at the weekend.

There will be hundreds making the long trip to the Highlands for Saturday’s clash with Ross County, a match that brings an opportunity for Saints to move to within just one point of their opponents.

And, looking further ahead, over 1,300 tickets have been snapped up already for next month’s ‘football for a fiver’ clash with Hibs at Easter Road.

After the low point of the season at Kelty Hearts when Saints players had to absorb the abuse of fans on the way back to their changing room, the bond between terracing and pitch has been strengthened.

Manager Callum Davidson doesn’t take it for granted.

Nor does he underestimate its importance in the Perth side’s Premiership relegation battle.

“We’ve seen the likes of Dundee United get booed off the pitch by their supporters at our place,” said Davidson.

“The Kelty game was obviously horrendous for everybody.

“Since then our supporters have really got behind the team in every game.

“Their energy helped get us over the line on Saturday.

“I always say that it’s up to us to give them something to cheer about.

“We gave them energy in our performance – tackling, winning headers, taking throw-ins quickly – and they returned that.

“I’ve been here long enough to know how it works.

“It’s such a great help to know we’ve got them behind us and it’s something we’re very grateful of.”