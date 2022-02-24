St Johnstone fans are playing their part in Perth club’s Premiership revival, says Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone fans are playing their part in Perth club’s Premiership revival, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
February 24 2022, 7.45am Updated: February 24 2022, 9.17am
The St Johnstone fans have been praised by manager Callum Davidson.
The St Johnstone fans produced one of the best atmospheres McDiarmid Park has seen in a long time in the stirring defeat of third-placed Hearts at the weekend.

There will be hundreds making the long trip to the Highlands for Saturday’s clash with Ross County,  a match that brings an opportunity for Saints to move to within just one point of their opponents.

And, looking further ahead, over 1,300 tickets have been snapped up already for next month’s ‘football for a fiver’ clash with Hibs at Easter Road.

After the low point of the season at Kelty Hearts when Saints players had to absorb the abuse of fans on the way back to their changing room, the bond between terracing and pitch has been strengthened.

Manager Callum Davidson doesn’t take it for granted.

Nor does he underestimate its importance in the Perth side’s Premiership relegation battle.

“We’ve seen the likes of Dundee United get booed off the pitch by their supporters at our place,” said Davidson.

“The Kelty game was obviously horrendous for everybody.

“Since then our supporters have really got behind the team in every game.

“Their energy helped get us over the line on Saturday.

“I always say that it’s up to us to give them something to cheer about.

“We gave them energy in our performance – tackling, winning headers, taking throw-ins quickly – and they returned that.

“I’ve been here long enough to know how it works.

“It’s such a great help to know we’ve got them behind us and it’s something we’re very grateful of.”

