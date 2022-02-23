St Johnstone kids in focus: How did Max Kucheriavyi, Alex Ferguson and Sam Denham fare in Fife derby showdown?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone kids in focus: How did Max Kucheriavyi, Alex Ferguson and Sam Denham fare in Fife derby showdown?

By Alan Temple
February 23 2022, 12.17pm Updated: February 23 2022, 12.25pm
St Johnstone's trio of young talents
St Johnstone's trio of young talents

Kelty Hearts claimed a 1-0 win over Cowdenbeath on Tuesday evening.

It sent the Maroon Machine nine points clear in the League 2 title race. A sizeable stride toward promotion.

The Blue Brazil remain six points adrift of Elgin City but, with two games in hand, displayed the sort of stoic streak that will give them real hope of securing SPFL survival.

However, this fiercely fought Fife derby also had ample cause to interest St Johnstone fans, with three of their most highly-regarded young talents on show.

And Courier Sport was at New Central Park to cast its eye over Max Kucheriavyi, Alex Ferguson and Sam Denham.

Max Kucheriavyi

For someone yet to make a competitive appearance for St Johnstone, Maksym ‘wee Max’ Kucheriavyi already has fans in Perth exceptionally excited.

It’s easy to see why.

The Ukrainian prospect entered the fray after 65 minutes against Cowden and swiftly emerged as the match-winner.

Operating on the right of a front-three, his brash confidence and direct dribbling were on show as he repeatedly dashed forward and committed defenders.

One of those forays brought about the decisive goal, with Jamie Todd adjudged to have fouled Kucheriavi in the box.

Cowden boss Maurice Ross dubbed it ‘a dive’.

Kelty counterpart Kevin Thomson vehemently disagreed.

Kallum Higginbotham cared little either way as he slammed home the spot-kick.

Kucheriavyi was booked for simulation earlier in the contest, while he was — in a bizarre twist — flattened by fellow Saints kid Ferguson within seconds of taking to the field.

Max Kucheriavyi shone with Brechin City.
Max Kucheriavyi dazzled with Brechin

Nevertheless, he instantaneously hopped back to his feet. There is an irrepressible quality about the diminutive youngster.

“We felt we needed a wee lift and an extra body to bring some excitement,” said Thomson. “I’m pretty sure the faithful who come to watch Kelty love players who can skip past defenders and create chances.

“Wee Max has made a great start in that regard, so hopefully we can utilise his quality.”

Alex Ferguson

The boy with the iconic name is seeking to carve out a reputation all of his own — and hopes are high at McDiarmid Park that Alex Ferguson can do exactly that.

Facing a Kelty Hearts side with lavish midfield talents, this was an onerous challenge for the 18-year-old playmaker.

Yet, he was arguably Cowden’s finest performer out-with the imperious Craig Barr.

Rated by Callum Davidson: Ferguson

Every time Ferguson received possession in the harum-scarum Fife derby battleground, he sought to get his head up and find a forward pass.

Ferguson, already with two senior St Johnstone appearances under his belt, had a wonderful opportunity to break the deadlock after perfectly timing his run into the box to meet a Fraser Mullen cross. But he fired over the bar.

Directly up against Andy Black, one of the most diligent, hard-running midfielders in League 2, he also illustrated a necessary stomach for the fight, belying his languid frame.

“When he [Ferguson] grows into his body and puts on a few kilos then he is going to be a real option for that St Johnstone first-team,” said Cowden boss Ross.

“He’s a real talent. No doubts about that.”

Sam Denham

The young centre-back found himself in the news earlier in the campaign after he enjoyed a lucky escape from a dramatic car crash on the outskirts of Dundee.

Now, Denham is seeking to ensure he hits the headlines due to his performances on the pitch.

“I watch Sam Denham and…he’s just a Rolls-Royce,” adds Ross. “He strolls through games.”

Sam Denham (right) has returned to St Johnstone after his loan spell at Brechin.
Sam Denham during a loan spell at Brechin.

The 19-year-old played on the right side of a back-three against Kelty.

Along with left-sided centre-back Todd, they allowed the towering Barr to attack everything in the air and defend pro-actively.

Denham and Todd sought to sweep up danger and track the movement of Higginbotham and Cardle; no mean feat.

Denham endured a few testing moments when Jamie Barjonas drifted into the space between him and wing-back Fraser Mullen, while the overlapping Kieran Ngwenya was a constant threat.

Nevertheless, the promising stopper turned in a mature, solid display.

