St Johnstone hit 900: 10 facts and figures as Perth side reach top flight match milestone against Rangers

St Johnstone’s clash with Rangers on Wednesday night will be the 900th in the top flight for the Perth club since the Premier Division was created in 1975.
Courier Sport looks at some of the numbers and facts behind the milestone clash.
First goal
John Muir scored against Dundee United in a 1-0 victory at Muirton Park on August 30, 1975.
Most played opposition
Aberdeen – 89 times.
Most defeats against
Celtic – 62 times.
Most wins against
Motherwell – 35, followed by St Mirren, 24.
Most draws
Aberdeen – 28
Have never beaten (or drawn with)
Ayr United – played four, lost four.
Have never lost to
Airdrie – played eight, won six, drawn two – and Raith Rovers – played four, won one, drawn three.
Scored most goals against
Motherwell – 117, followed by Hearts, 85.
Most appearances
Murray Davidson – 333 (300 starts).
Most goals
Steven MacLean (47), Liam Craig (46) and Paul Wright (39).
