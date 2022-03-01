St Johnstone hit 900: 10 facts and figures as Perth side reach top flight match milestone against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone hit 900: 10 facts and figures as Perth side reach top flight match milestone against Rangers

By Eric Nicolson
March 1 2022, 5.00pm Updated: March 1 2022, 7.44pm
St Johnstone are about to reach a 900 games Premiership milestone.
St Johnstone are about to reach a 900 games Premiership milestone.

St Johnstone’s clash with Rangers on Wednesday night will be the 900th in the top flight for the Perth club since the Premier Division was created in 1975.

Courier Sport looks at some of the numbers and facts behind the milestone clash.

First goal

John Muir scored against Dundee United in a 1-0 victory at Muirton Park on August 30, 1975.

Most played opposition

Aberdeen – 89 times.

Most defeats against

Celtic – 62 times.

Most wins against

Motherwell – 35, followed by St Mirren, 24.

Most draws

Aberdeen – 28

Have never beaten (or drawn with)

Ayr United – played four, lost four.

Have never lost to

Airdrie – played eight, won six, drawn two – and Raith Rovers – played four, won one, drawn three.

Scored most goals against

Motherwell – 117, followed by Hearts, 85.

Most appearances

Murray Davidson – 333 (300 starts).

Most goals

Steven MacLean (47), Liam Craig (46) and Paul Wright (39).

