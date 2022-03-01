St Johnstone hit 900: 10 facts and figures as Perth side reach top flight match milestone against Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone’s clash with Rangers on Wednesday night will be the 900th in the top flight for the Perth club since the Premier Division was created in 1975.

Courier Sport looks at some of the numbers and facts behind the milestone clash.

First goal

John Muir scored against Dundee United in a 1-0 victory at Muirton Park on August 30, 1975.

Most played opposition

Aberdeen – 89 times.

Most defeats against

Celtic – 62 times.

Most wins against

Motherwell – 35, followed by St Mirren, 24.

Most draws

Aberdeen – 28

Have never beaten (or drawn with)

Ayr United – played four, lost four.

Have never lost to

Airdrie – played eight, won six, drawn two – and Raith Rovers – played four, won one, drawn three.

Scored most goals against

Motherwell – 117, followed by Hearts, 85.

Most appearances

Murray Davidson – 333 (300 starts).

Most goals

Steven MacLean (47), Liam Craig (46) and Paul Wright (39).